Edison to host HR summer symposium

PIQUA—The Office of Workforce Development & Work-Based Learning at Edison State Community College will host the 2024 Summer Symposium for HR Professionals on Thursday, Aug. 8, from 8:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at Edison State’s Piqua Campus.

Attendees at the one-day conference will explore ways to attract and retain a strong and engaged workforce, learn about employment law updates, discover how to harness the power of AI, and more. Participants can also network with other professionals, share best practices, and gain new partnerships.

Sponsored by the Human Resource Association of Western Ohio (HRAWO), the event will feature a keynote address provided by Stacy Pettit titled “Unlocking Success: Creating Dynamic Workplace Cultures.”

The keynote address will explore key strategies and proven techniques to empower leaders and teams to cultivate an environment where every individual can reach their full potential. Pettit will discuss how to combine vision and action, using real-world examples to share practical insights that drive positive organizational transformation.

Pettit is an HR business leader accomplished in human capital planning, people development, talent acquisition, and retention. She partners with business executives to develop and execute strategies that grow workplace capabilities and engage cultures to deliver desired business objectives.

Participants will also hear from other industry professionals including:

• “Where Are the Workers? Understanding the Labor Shortage,” from John Trott

• “Employment Law Updates and Other Things for Employers to Keep in Mind,” from Bryan Niemeyer

• “Empowering Learning and Development Coordinators: Harnessing the Power of AI,” from Tommy Renfro

• “SOFO Solution-Focused HR, the New Era of Recruiting,” from Tara McCafferty

The Society for Human Resource Management (SHRM) recognizes Edison State as a recertification provider and will offer Professional Development Credits (PDCs) for attending.

Event registration is now open. The cost to attend is $125 per person. Register by visiting www.edisonohio.edu/summer. For more information, email Trisha Elliott at [email protected] or call 937-778-7811.