Edison’s annual holiday evening set Dec. 4

PIQUA — The 27th Annual Holiday Evening at Edison State Community College will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 4.

Doors will open at 6 p.m. with a performance by the Charger Music Society, followed by music on three stages beginning simultaneously at 6:30 p.m., said an Edison press release. Each ticket purchased directly benefits Edison State students and provides patrons access to three performances, heavy hors d’oeuvres, and two complimentary beverages.

“The Edison Foundation has enjoyed kicking off the holiday season in the northern Miami Valley for over two decades with Holiday Evening at Edison State,” said Dr. Rick Hanes, vice president of advancement, strategic planning, & partnerships and executive director of The Edison Foundation, in the release. “This year, we’re excited to highlight regional entertainment on three stages combined with great food, drink, and fellowship.”

This year’s multi-stage event will feature the Kim Kelly Orchestra, Parker Hastings, and the Springfield Symphony Orchestra String Quartet II, who will perform holiday songs and other selections as they provide guests with a memorable experience.

The Kim Kelly Orchestra is a powerhouse 17-piece big band featuring some of the most gifted musicians in the tri-state area. Hastings is a guitarist, singer, and songwriter with a unique style that blends country and Americana music. Founded in 1943, the Springfield Symphony Orchestra and its ensembles perform live symphonic music and provide educational programs for the people of Springfield, Ohio, and the surrounding region.

Holiday Evening is The Edison Foundation’s most successful fundraiser — and has become a holiday staple for many in the region. The event raised over $65,000 in 2023 alone, benefiting Edison State students from Darke, Miami, Shelby, and Preble counties.

Proceeds from this year’s event will help The Edison Foundation assist Edison State in meeting its education and community service goals by providing resources to advance student success. The Edison Foundation accomplishes this through scholarships, student emergency assistance, employee mini-grants, and capital improvement.

To purchase tickets for Holiday Evening at Edison State, visit www.edisonohio.edu/he. To learn more, email Hanes at [email protected] or call 937-778-7806.