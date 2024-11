TROY — El Sombrero Restaurant in Troy will hold a fundraiser for the Bethany Center on Election Day.

The restaurant, located at 1700 N. County Road 25A, in Troy, is donating 10% of all food sales (excluding alcohol) purchased from 11 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, to the local soup kitchen.

The Bethany Center located at 339 South St. in Piqua is open Tuesdays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., Wednesdays and Thursdays from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., and Fridays from 8:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.