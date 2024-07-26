Expanded sales tax holiday begins July 30

COLUMBUS — Gov. Mike DeWine announced in June the 2024 expanded Sales Tax Holiday will take place from 12 a.m. Tuesday, July 30, until 11:59 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 8.

In conjunction with the Ohio General Assembly, DeWine expanded the length of Ohio’s Sales Tax holiday to 10 days and will allow tax-free purchases made in-person or online on all eligible items of up to $500.

“Ohio’s sales tax holiday, historically, has been meant to help families buy clothing and school supplies for the upcoming school year,” said Governor DeWine in a press release. “This expanded sales tax break will help Ohio’s families with back-to-school necessities as well as other substantial purchases during a time when so many household budgets are being strained.”

Previous sales tax holidays ran three days, included only school-related items, and offered much lower purchase price limits ($75 maximum on an item of clothing; $20 per item of instructional material and/or school supplies).

Ohio’s sales tax holiday allows tax-free purchases made in-person or online. It does not include an exemption from sales tax for services or any purchase of watercraft, outboard motors, motor vehicles, alcoholic beverage, tobacco, vapor products, or any item that contains marijuana.