Fairgrounds’ grandstand work begins

TROY — Crews have started working on the Miami County Fairgrounds’ grandstand rehabilitation project.

According to Charlotte Colley, Miami County administrator, the crews have removed the curb and fence located at the edge of the track along with replacing the curb. The fence will be installed a later phase.

Also removed is the stairs leading to the seating in the grandstand. “The contractor is working to pour foundations for the new stairs, weather permitting, [this] week,” said Colley.

The expected finish date is June 2023, “just in time for the fair.”

“The commissioners are excited to see the work beginning. There are no change orders or surprises thus far, so they are please that the project is staying within budget and is on schedule,” said Colley.