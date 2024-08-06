FareFest is an entertaining three hours

VERSAILLES — Everyone from all communities are invited to join the Versailles FareFest on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2- 5 p.m., downtown Versailles! Receive a complimentary crystal wine glass while experiencing three hours of unlimited beer, wine and food. This year, they are featuring multiple Miami Valley restaurants, three live bands and to complement the food, select from over 40 beers and 100 wine options from wineries and distillers throughout the country.

The entertainment lineup this year includes Hammer Jockeys in the Beer Garden, TommyJohn on Main Street and Kim Kelly Orchestra on Fountain Square.

Enjoy over 40 beers and 100 wine selections from Heidelberg Distributing Company; Second Crossing Brew Company; Moeller Brew Barn; Gongoozlers Brewery; Bonbright Distributors; Lake Rat Brewery; Tailspin Brewing Company; Indian Lake Brewing Company; and Briar Brown Brewing Company.

They are also excited for you to enjoy food selections from Silas Creative Kitchen + Cocktails (two stations); Coldwater Café; The Caroline; Do Good Restaurant + Ministry; Ghyslain Chocolatier; Smiths’ Boathouse; Gilbert Station; Stillwater Valley Golf Club; Versailles Firefighters; King’s Poultry Farm; Beanz Buttercream Bakery and Eatery; Wooden Shoe Inn; The Bridge; and The Mayflower!

Wristbands are now available for $65 each by visiting https://vhsalumnievents.seatyourself.biz. Purchased wristbands can be picked up at Hotel Versailles registration desk, 22 N. Center St., Versailles, on Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays. All wristbands must be picked up before Thursday, Aug. 15. Must be 21 to purchase; ID required at entrance.

This event is sponsored by the Versailles High School Alumni Association with a portion of profits going toward Versailles High School scholarships, clubs and groups. Call (937) 726-7100 or (937) 776-4775 with questions.