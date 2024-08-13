Fatal crash claims 2 lives, injures 1

TIPP CITY — Two adult males lost their lives in a single-vehicle crash Monday night in Bethel Township.

Killed in the crash was the driver, Christopher J. Jackson, 65, of Tipp City, and one of the vehicle’s passengers, Matthew J. Stoermer, 66, of Dayton, according to a press release from Miami County Sheriff David Duchak.

Dispatch received a report of a single-vehicle crash near 8787 Sullivan Road in Bethel Township on Monday, Aug. 12, at approximately 7:20 p.m. The vehicle involved was a 1969 Pontiac convertible which had rolled, landing upside down. The car contained three occupants. Two of the occupants, Jackson and Stoermer, were determined to be dead at the scene, with the third being flown to a nearby hospital by a medical helicopter.

The surviving passenger was identified as David Radominski, 62, of Dayton.

The initial investigation determined that seat belts had not been utilized, the release said.

The crash remains under investigation.