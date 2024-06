TROY — The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance is July 1 for Ohioans in the 11 designated counties, which includes Miami County, with under insured damage or loss caused by the March 14 tornadoes. Apply for FEMA online at www.DisasterAssistance.gov or call 800-621-3362.

If you have insurance, file a claim as soon as possible because FEMA will ask for the insurance settlement. FEMA cannot duplicate benefits but may be able to assist with under or uninsured essential items.