Ferrell, Anderson share lead at Shores Club Championship; Robbins one shot back

Ross Ferrell hits his approach shot to the par-4 third hole at Miami Shores Saturday as his divot flies through the air. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Kris Anderson rolls in his par putt on the third hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Brian Robbins watches his tee shot on the opening hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Kyle Brueckman watches his birdie putt on the third hole roll towards the hole. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Jacky Chen lines up his birdie putt on the third hole Saturday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — The scores were going lower than the prices in a Kroger ad in the first round of the Miami Shores Club Championship Saturday.

And when an eagle and numerous birdies had cleared, the cream certainly rose to the top in the championship flight.

Defending Miami Shores Club Champion and two-time Troy City champion Ross Ferrell and defending Miami County champion Kris Anderson shared the first round lead with 70 and Piqua City Champion Brian Robbins was just one shot back.

Ferrell used an eagle three on the par-5 15th hole to shoot four-under par 32 on the back to finish the day tied with Anderson.

Anderson shot an even-par 36 on the front, before coming in with a two-under par 34 on the back.

Robbins went out in 37, before coming in with a two-under par 34 for a 71.

Two more shots back are Jacky Chen and Kyle Brueckman are two more shots back after 73.

Chen had the low front nine with 34 before shooting 39 on the back, while Brueckman had nines of 37 and 36.

First Flight

Ty Nimer opened a four shot lead in the first flight after shooting 74.

Jeff Bacon carded a 78 and Ty Mercer was another shot back after a 79.

Seniors

Mike Anticole is looking to follow up his Troy City Seniors title and opened a five shot lead with a 75.

Greg Brueckman is in second after carding an 80.

Super Seniors

Rick Szabo opened a three-shot lead after carding a 73 in the Super Seniors competition.

Jeff Poettinger carded a 76 and Dale Newnam had a 77.

Super Duper Seniors

It will be a wild shootout for the Super Duper Seniors title Sunday.

Mike Cargill has the lead after an opening 74, but he can’t afford to look back.

Roger Miller had a 75, Don Wogoman carded a 76, Jim Sarich had a 77, Gary Weaver and Dwight Hughes both had 78 and Jack Holtel came in with a 79.