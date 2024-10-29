FFA members attend State FFA Greenhand Conference

Miami East-MVCTC FFA first-year members attended the 2024 State Greenhand Conference on Saturday, Oct. 19, include Tapanga Henderson, in the front row to the left, and Bailey Brown. In the back row is State FFA Secretary Lacie Bachman from Bloom-Carroll High School, left, and Cylah Boggess. Submitted photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA

CASSTOWN — Three Miami East-MVCTC FFA first-year members attended the 2024 State Greenhand Conference that hosted by the Versailles FFA Chapter on Saturday, Oct. 19.

The conference theme, “First Down and Life To Go.” It offered workshops for the first-year agricultural education students to learn about opportunities in the FFA, setting goals, developing communication skills, and working in teams. Additionally, attendees rotated through various Career Development Events that FFA members can get involved in during their FFA membership.

The keynote speaker was former National FFA President Koleson McCoy from Ohio. Additional presenters included State FFA President Anna Moeller, State Vice President Carter Boyd, State FFA Secretary Lacie Bachman, State FFA Reporter Daniel Hartzell, State FFA Sentinel Caleb Bennett, and State FFA Vice Presidents At Large Jayden Hicks, Ryan Bowsher, Josie Jennings, and Julia Silvus. The participants enjoyed the opportunity to meet FFA members from across the state of Ohio and learn more about FFA. Over 350 members were in attendance.

Those attending the 2024 Ohio FFA Greenhand Conference from Miami East included Cylah Boggess, Bailey Brown, and Tapanga Henderson.