FFA November member of the month

CASSTOWN — The November 2024 Miami East-MVCTC FFA Member of the Month is Bailey Brown, the daughter of Adam and Lisa Brown.

She is a freshman and first-year member of the Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter.

Early in her FFA career, Brown has competed in the District Job Interview and State Aquarium Management Career Development Events. She helped with the Cruise-In forsuicide prevention and attended the State Greenhand Conference. Her supervised agricultural experience program plans include raising poultry.

Every month of the school year the Miami East-MVCTC FFA will select a student to be the FFA Member of the Month. The officer team will nominate one member actively involved in the FFA chapter, school, and community activities. If selected, the members will be recognized at the monthly FFA meeting, have their picture displayed in the Miami East Ag room, and receive a special accolade in celebration of their accomplishment.