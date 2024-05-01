FFA team places in state meats evaluation competition

The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Meats Evaluation Team at the State FFA Career Development Event at The Ohio State University Meats Lab. Submitted photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Meats Evaluation Team at the State FFA Career Development Event at The Ohio State University Meats Lab. Submitted photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Meats Evaluation Team at the State FFA Career Development Event at The Ohio State University Meats Lab. Submitted photo | Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter

COLUMBUS — The Miami East-MVCTC FFA Chapter Meats Evaluation Team recently competed in the State FFA Career Development Event at The Ohio State University Meats Lab and placed seventh out of 28 teams.

Team members were Wyatt Black, Kinsley Courtright, Audrey Ponchillia, Luke Robinson and Jamie Stapleton.

The team also earned a plaque for the agriculture classroom. The highest placing individual from Miami East was Courtright who placed seventh out of 133 individuals. She earned a plaque for placing in the top 10 in the state.

During the event, contestants were asked to quality and yield grade beef carcasses, place and answer questions on carcasses, wholesale and retail cuts, and identify various retail cuts. Additionally, contestants completed a knowledge test and meat formulation solution challenge.