First All Ohio Future Fund investment

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine, Lt. Governor Jon Husted, and Ohio Department of Development Director Lydia Mihalik recently announced that a 1,000-acre site in Defiance County will be the first location primed for future economic development success with support from the new All Ohio Future Fund.

More than $14.6 million from the fund will be awarded to the Defiance County Commissioners to install critical infrastructure at the Baltimore Avenue Industrial Corridor in Defiance, with the goal of attracting major corporations that are looking for project-ready property.

“This is a huge site that’s ready for the kind of economic development that will be transformational for this area, but the property continues to be overlooked because it doesn’t have all the necessary basic infrastructure,” said Governor DeWine. “With funding from the All Ohio Future Fund, we’re going to help Defiance County lay the needed groundwork and prepare these acres to become the next major advanced manufacturing site in Ohio.”

Governor DeWine first announced plans for the All Ohio Future Fund during his State of the State Address in 2023, stressing the importance of ensuring that every region of the state prospers from Ohio’s current economic revival. Since 2019, 59 companies from the East and West coasts have expanded their businesses in Ohio, creating more than 17,000 new jobs, $1.3 billion in payroll, and $41.5 billion in new capital investment.

At the Baltimore Avenue Industrial Corridor, funding will be used to install new water and wastewater infrastructure, adding to other utilities already present at the site. Funds will also be invested in developing road access to the property and managing rail access north of the site, including new construction from Rt. 424 and Whetstone Road.

“We know there is a demand for job-ready sites for businesses to move to and expand because Ohio is a great place to do business, and Ohio-made products are in-demand across the globe,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “This project will allow Defiance and the Northwest Ohio region to make advancements in their economic development strategy while creating pathways to employment for more Ohioans.”

In total, the Ohio General Assembly provided $750 million for the All Ohio Future Fund in the current operating budget. The $14.6 million award to Defiance County was approved by members of the Controlling Board during their regular meeting this afternoon.

“There’s nowhere better than Ohio, whether you’re looking for a place to start or grow your business or your family,” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Department of Development. “Through the All Ohio Future Fund and programs like it, we are bringing jobs to Ohio and supporting communities with the legwork to get them here.”

Eligible costs under the program include public roadwork, water and wastewater infrastructure, design and engineering, demolition, wetland mitigation, utility gap funding, and one-time site enhancements. Program guidelines stipulate that awardees must secure site occupants within five years.

Additional program information is available at development.ohio.gov/AllOhioFutureFund.