Flower business gives presentation at Piqua Library

PIQUA — The Friends of the Piqua Library will be presenting a probe by Linear Lane, a new local business in Piqua, on Thursday, Aug. 8, at 7 p.m. in the lobby of the Piqua Library.

The husband and wife team of Pat Kleman and Michelle Perry grow specialty cut flowers for wholesale and retail outlets, said a Friends of the Piqua Library press release. They manage every stem of the process of growing and delivering local blooms to area florist and individual customers.

Linage Lane is a privately owned business with garden space at Pitsenbarger Park. Their beautiful blooms are delivered straight from the garden to customers to ensure ultimate freshness. Customers have a direct relationship with the growers and know where the flowers came from.

At the presentations, Pat and Michelle will discuss how they launched the business, the market for locally grown flowers and a few tips and tricks for home gardening.

The free tickets will be available at the library Wednesday, July 17, for Friends of the Library and to the general public on Friday, July 19.

“We hope to see you there!” said the release.