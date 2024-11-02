Football Playoffs Week 1 Roundup

Tippecanoe’s Jackson Davis reacts after scoring his second touchdown of the game Friday night against Oxford Talawanda at Tipp City Park in a D-III, Region 12 playoff game. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Will Strong splits Oxford Talwanda defenders Tad Polly (33) and Mason Hainline (45) Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe quarterback Larkin Thomas pitches the ball to Xavier Melton Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Collin Isaac makes a tackle on Oxford Talawanda’s Aiden Vorhees in the open field Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Tippecanoe’s Jackson Davis hauls in the first touchdown of the game Friday night. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

HARRISON — The Troy football team had its season end with a 43-7 loss to Harrison Friday night in the D-II, Region 8 playoffs.

Troy finishes the season with a record of 6-5.

Tippecanoe 49,

Talawanda 7

TIPP CITY — Tippecanoe quarterback Larkin Thomas and receiver Jackson Davis continued to put up big numbers as the Red Devils opened D-III, Region 12 playoff action with a win over Oxford Talawanda.

Tippecanoe, 11-0, will host 9-2 St. Marys Friday night at Tipp City Park.

Thomas and Davis hooked up early and often as Tipp opened a 35-0 halftime lead and cruised to the win.

Thomas was nearly perfect, completing 13 of 14 passes for 312 yards and five touchdowns.

The sophomore has now thrown for 2,475 yards on the season, with 36 touchdowns and just six interceptions.

Davis, a senior receiver, passed the 1,000 yard receiving mark on the season Friday night.

He caught eight passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns Friday, giving him 63 catches on the season for,031 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Tipp scored on its first five possessions of the game.

On the opening possession, Davis hauled in a 27-yard TD pass from Thomas.

On Tipp’s next possession, Thomas would run 14 yards for a score.

Davis then caught passes of 32 and 47 yards from Thomas for TDs to make it 28-0.

Will Strong capped the first half, catching a 27-yard TD pass from Thomas.

In the second half, Cade Havill caught a 41-yard TD pass and James Merry scored on a five-yard run.

Talawanda had one scoring opportunity in the first half. But, on fourth an goal from the Tipp 3, the Red Devils defense smothered Braves quarterback Cale Leitch back at the 11-yard line to give Tipp the ball.

Strong finished with three catches for 56 yards and Havill had two receptions for 47 yards.

Thomas led the rushing attack with 70 yards on five carries and Xavier Melton had 54 yards rushing on nine carries.

Owen Bailey was a perfect 6-for-6 on PATs and Rohan Nicholls kicked the final PAT.

Collin Isaac led the defense with 15 tackles and Riley Nicholls added eight tackles.

Miami East 14,

Milton-Union 6

CASSTOWN — The Miami East football team avenged a regular season loss to the Bulldogs to advance in the D-V, Region 20 playoffs.

Miami East, 8-3, will play at 10-1 West Liberty-Salem Friday night.

Milton-Union closes the season with a record of 6-5.

Coldwater 58,

Covington 0

COLDWATER — The Covington football team found the going tough in a D-VI, Region 24 playoff game Friday night.

The Buccs close the season at 3-8.

Landin Cassel was five of 17 passing for 34 yards and Tanner Palsgrove had 42 yards rushing on 11 carries.

Lehman Catholic 46,

Riverside 13

SIDNEY — The Lehman Catholic football team beat Riverside for a second time Friday night to advance in D-VII, Region 28 playoff action at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field.

Lehman, 9-2, will play at 10-1 Ansonia Friday night in second-round action.

