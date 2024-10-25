Former Our Farm Sanctuary director sentenced

Kartsonis

By Carly Rose

TROY — Sophia Kartsonis, former director of Our Farm Sanctuary in Tipp City, learned her punishment on cruelty to companion animal charges in the Miami County Municipal Court on Thursday, Oct. 24.

Judge Anthony E. Kendell found Kartsonis guilty on six cruelty to companion animals charges, which includes deprived of necessary sustenance and commit act of cruelty charges, and sentenced her to 90 days in jail. The animal cruelty charges are second-degree misdemeanors.

According to court documents, the condition the six cats found themselves to be in was caused by long-term neglect. The six cats, all confined to the cottage, were completely reliant on the defendant for their care.

At a hearing on July 22, Kartsonis entered a not guilty plea on all charges. But in October, she entered a plea of no contest to the six counts of animal neglect.

Aside from jail time, according to the court website, Kendell also ordered Kartsonis to be prohibited from owning or caring for any pets for the rest of her life, as well as imposed a $20o fine and five years of probation on each count, plus court costs, at the Oct. 24 court hearing.

On July 15, the Miami County Animal Shelter removed 43 cats from Our Farm Sanctuary after investigating multiple credible complaints about the conditions and care of animals at the rescue property. Miami County Animal Control officers, in cooperation with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office, executed a search warrant, and officers found over 100 cats, many of which had serious upper respiratory infections, in unsanitary and overcrowded conditions.

Miami County Animal Control officers previously responded to Our Farm Sanctuary in May 2022, and August 2023 based on volunteer complaints.

Animal Shelter Director Robert Craft said in a July press release, “Even with the best intentions, many times rescues find themselves in a position where they are overwhelmed and unable to provide quality care for their animals, and in this case after multiple attempts to work with Our Farm Sanctuary, we had no choice but to execute the search warrant and take legal action to protect the animals in their care.”