Fourth of July events scheduled

TROY — In the city of Troy several organizations are working together to present a lineup of events for Independence Day

According to a city of Troy press release, details on the parade, concert at Treasure Island Park and fireworks scheduled for July 4, 2024, are below:

• Parade: This year’s Fourth of July parade will start at 9 a.m. The parade will form in the Hobart Arena parking lot and follow the route of: Staunton Road to North Market Street; North Market Street to West Main Street; and West Main Street to Monroe Street.

“The city thanks the Miami Valley Veteran’s Museum and Independence Day Celebration Association for their work in organizing the parade.” said the release.

• Concert and food trucks at Treasure Island Park: This year’s concert starts at 7:30 p.m., featuring the Dogs of Society: The Ultimate Elton Rock Tribute. The Troy Foundation is sponsoring this concert in celebration of its 100-year anniversary, along with the city of Troy and the Troy Rotary Club. Local food trucks will begin serving at 6:30 p.m.

The parking lot at Treasure Island Park will be open for handicap and boat parking only. Parking will be available at Hobart Arena.

• Fireworks: The annual fireworks display will start at approximately 10 p.m.

North Market Street will be closed from Water Street to Staunton Road from 9 p.m. until the fireworks are over and the crowd has dispersed (approximately 10:45 p.m.). The bike path will be closed east from the Senior Citizens Center and at Rutherford Drive starting at noon on July 4.

The Market Street Bridge, both sides and the top of the levee, and the seating area at the North Market Street ballfield are all excellent locations to see the fireworks.