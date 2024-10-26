Friday Football Roundup

SIDNEY — The Troy football team closed the regular season with a 31-20 win over Sidney at Sidney Memorial Stadium/30&0 Field Friday night.

Troy, who finished 6-4 overall and 5-4 in the MVL, will travel to Harrison for a D-II, Region 8 first round game Friday night in the playoffs.

Troy led 21-10 at halftime and shutout the Jackets in the second half, while scoring 10 points to seal the win.

Dakota Manson had another big game, returning a kickoff 90 yards for a touchdown and rushing for the final Troy score.

Manson had 149 yards on 18 carries, including a 59-yard run.

Aiden Kirkpatrick rushed for 140 yards and two touchdowns on 20 carries and also completed 5 of 5 passes for 54 yards.

Michael Tucker led the receivers with two catches for 30 yards and Aidan Gorman had two catches for 16 yards.

Cameron Stoltz was 4-for-4 on PATs and kicked a 26-yard field goal.

Logan Westerfield recovered a fumble and Tucker intercepted a pass.

Tristan Murray, Braden Boyer and Gage Kawecki all had seven tackles.

Marcus Cavanaugh had six tackles and Liam Evilsizor had five tackles.

Piqua 44,

Fairborn 27

FAIRBORN — The Piqua football team opened a 30-8 halftime lead and closed the season with a win.

Piqua finished 4-6 overall and 4-5 in the MVL.

Caiden Thomas completed 17 of 22 passes for 187 yards and three touchdowns.

Noah Coleman caught four passes for 51 yards and two touchdowns and Joey Voskuhl had five catches for 65 yards and a touchdown.

RayShawn Garrett caught three passes for 41 yards.

Jericho Burns had 19 carries for 107 yards and Thomas rushed for three touchdowns and 87 yards on 11 carries.

Gavin Larger was 5-for-6 on PAT kicks and booted a 21-yard field goal.

Jay Hancock had one interception and Zaydyn Allen led the defense with 10 tackles.

Carson Marrs had nine tackles and Keaton Bolden added seven tackles.

Northridge 46,

Lehman Catholic 14

DAYTON — The Lehman Catholic football team came up short in the TRC championship game Friday night.

Lehman Catholic, 8-2 overall and 6-1 in the TRC, will host Rivrside in a D-VII first round playoff game in Region 28 Friday night.

Miami East 42,

Covington 14

COVINGTON — The Miami East football team closed the regular season with a road win.

The Vikings, 7-3 overall and 4-3 in the TRC, will host Milton-Union in a D-V, Region 20 first round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Covington, 3-7 overall and 1-6 in the TRC, will play at Coldwater in a D-VI, Region 24 first round playoff game at 7 p.m. Friday night.

Milton-Union 28,

Riverside 14

WEST MILTON — The Milton-Union football team closed the regular season with a win Friday night.

The Bulldogs, 6-4 overall and 5-2 in the TRC, will play at Miami East in a D-V, Region 20 first round playoff game Friday night.

Bethel 52,

Troy Christian 7

BRANDT — The Bethel football team closed the regular season with a home win Friday night.

The Bees finished the season 3-7 overall and 2-5 in the TRC.

The Eagles finished the season 0-10 overall and 0-7 in the TRC.

Arcanum 30,

Bradford 0

ARCANUM — The Bradford football team finished the season with a road loss in WOAC action.

The Railroaders were 1-9 overall and 1-8 in the WOAC.