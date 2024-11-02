Girdle (not ghost) buster

By Marla Boone

There are fourteen cookbooks at my house. If ever there was a sign of hopefulness, it is my own fourteen cookbooks. The fact of their being here follows this logic: “Ooh—ooh—there is nothing good to make in these thirteen cookbooks. I should get another one.” I also have devoted one entire kitchen drawer—a sliver of real estate worth more per square foot than the Taj Mahal—to pages of recipes I have torn out of magazines. These recipes have been beautifully sorted and placed into designated file folders and have rarely seen the light of day again. This is because I take, say, the chicken folder out of the drawer. I find an interesting-looking recipe and by interesting-looking I mean it looks like something I could manage. I read the ingredients. There is at least one I do not have on hand. I compare the hollowness of my hunger with the trauma of going to the grocery at five in the evening. I put the recipe back in the folder and put the folder back in the drawer and have cereal for dinner. Provided there is milk. I also have photos of recipes on my iPad. I photographed them after I found them on the Internet because I can never find the site I want twice.

My cookbooks run the gamut from Tea Time at the Masters to Sundays at Moosewood Restaurant to Jump Up and Kiss Me to 365 One-Dish Meals. We’ll get back to that last one in a minute. The first cookbook is still a conundrum. At the time I went to the iconic Masters golf event, I was golfing six days a week. So, I was lucky enough to get a ticket to the tournament and I came home with a cookbook. Anyone who golfs six days a week after spending an additional hour on the driving range does not have time to make nice, big, fancy, southern-style Masters dinners. Irony rules. The second and third cookbooks I bought solely because my sister has them. My sister is an excellent cook. She owns every esoteric cooking gadget ever invented. She has onion-chopping goggles. She has four kinds of yeast for baking bread. If there is a knife needed to slice the cheese made from two-year-old Nubian goats, she has it. There was enough delusion on hand to make me think buying the cookbooks she has would make me the cook she is. Irony rules again. I’m innocent concerning the last cookbook. One-Dish Meals. Doesn’t that sound lovely? Easy meal, easy clean up. One dish. Here’s the rest of the story. Approximately one-third of the recipes start out….put the cooked chicken into the casserole. Or put the cooked pasta into a bowl. Where, precisely, do the authors think the cooked chicken or cooked pasta comes from? I’ll tell you where it comes from. It comes from another dang dish, that’s where.

If you are a recipe junkie, though, your interest has to be piqued by any recipe with the words “Girdle Buster” in it. This is a real description, usually in connection with a recipe that also has the word Grandma or Bubba in it such as Grandma’s Girdle Buster Pie or Bubba’s Girdle Buster Sammich. Bubba does not spell sandwich as “sandwich.” The very phrase conjures up a monster-sized slab of something that is brimming with enough cholesterol and fat to make any cardiologist drool. Not from hunger, mind you, but from the prospective stent insertion into multiple clogged arteries. So we all realize the intent but the salient question is…who wears a girdle? Can you still buy one? I’d look on Google but then my computer would remember this and it would slap up some article or joke about girdles until I Googled something even more ridiculous and then I’d have to put up with that. You can’t even say the word out loud or your phone will hear it and haunt you with images that will do you no good at all at your child custody hearing. I’d turn the phone and iPad off but then how would I find more recipes?

