Girls Tennis Roundup

Troy’s Allison Straughn reaches for a volley as doubles partner Maile Romberger watches Tuesday against Sidney at Troy High School. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Kimber Connors hits a backhand Tuesday against Sidney. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today Troy’s Maile Romberger hits a forehand against Sidney in a doubles match Tuesday. Rob Kiser|Miami Valley Today

TROY — Legendary Troy tennis coach Mark Goldner finds himself in an unusual position this season.

The Trojans will be led by Nina Short at first singles, but after that every position is up for grabs.

“I would say we are a work in progress,” Goldner said after a 5-0 win over Sidney in the home opener Tuesday at Troy High School. “Usually, I have a pretty good idea going into the season where everybody is going to play. There might be one or two spots I am not sure.

“But, this year is different. We have 16 girls (with little varsity experience). After Nina (Short), it is pretty wide open. You will probably see a lot of different combinations.”

And three of the Trojans first four matches matches are against Centerville B, Beavercreek B and Tippecanoe — three of the strongest teams on their schedule.

“I don’t mind it,” Goldner said. “Playing tough competition is the only way you are going to get better. I always like going down to Centerville. They have 10 courts and you can watch everybody play.”

In the season opener, Troy lost to Centerville B 4-1.

In singles, Short defeated Noelle Abend 6-3, 6-4; Kimber Connors lost to Lena Sears 6-0, 6-2 and Harmeera Sandhu lost to Vidya Amelia 6-0, 6-0.

In doubles, Maile Romberger and Allison Straughn lost to Peyton Moore and Bella Lopez 6-2, 6-0 and Savannah Gibson and Mary White lost to Olive-Young Link and Arthee Thambi-Pillai 6-3, 6-1.

Troy bounced back Tuesday against Sidney.

In singles, Short defeated Lexi Spade 6-0, 6-1; Calista Hicks defeated Laila Caudill 6-1, 6-0 and Connors defeated Lecelend Burrus 6-2, 6-0.

In doubles, Romberger and Straughn defeated Haley Dietz and Joni Martin 6-1, 6-3 and White and Gibson defeated Anna Ervin and Serenity Nichols 6-1, 6-2.

Lehman starts season

The Lehman Catholic girls tennis team opened the season with a 5-0 loss to Milton-Union.

“Probably the best we have played Milton-Union in my 10 years as coach,” Lehman Catholic coach Tim Ungericht said. “Charlotte (Spaidel) showed a lot of fight in her match and Ashreal (Alvarez) lost a marathon at third singles. Our first doubles lost a ton of close games. Kyla (McGinnis) has moved up there from second doubles due to injury. Second doubles are both beginners, but getting better every day.”

In singles, Peyton Henderson defeated Spaidel 6-4, 6-2; Aubrey Twentier defeated Brooklyn Fortkamp 6-0, 6-1 and Grace Amman defeated Alvarez 6-3, 3-6, 11-9.

In doubles, Grace Leffew and Penelope Bobic defeated Eliza Westerheide and McGinnis 6-2, 6-2 and Violet Hess and Brooke Metzger defeated Dublin Cooper and Kali Pleasant 6-1, 6-2.

