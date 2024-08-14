Golden Anniversary photo

The 2024 Golden Anniversary of Miami County couples, married for at least 50 years, gather for the Miami County Fair’s annual photo on Wednesday, Aug. 14, 2024. The annual 50th anniversary photo was held at the Miami County Fair on Senior Day. Some of the names could be missing or out of order based on whether the couples stand for their names to be recorded or were aligned incorrectly. Starting from the bottom row from the left row 1: Ted and Gail Jones, Piqua, 58; Steve and Deb Jackson, Troy, 53; Charles and Alta Marrs, Piqua, 51; Bob and Barb Bowman, Casstown, 53; Fred and Joy Heisler, Piqua, 565; Beverly and Don Konz, Piqua, 63; Lester and Carol Francis, Troy, 69; Jim and Sandra Christy, Piqua, 61; George and Janet Lightner, Troy, 58; David and Marie Anderson, Piqua, 56; John and Carol Garver, West Milton, 59; Carl and Donna Mote, New Carlisle, 52; Virginia and Norman Wolfe, Troy, 64; Carol and Bill McDonald, Troy, 50; Bill and Cindy Westfall, Covington, 55; Skip and Carolyn Remy, Troy, 58. Row 2: Harold and Minnie Stover, Covington, 64; Bob and Kay Quinton, Troy 54; Nancy and Marion Cromes, Piqua, 68; Teresa and Gail Bowers, Troy, 50; Vicki and Dan Phillippi, Troy, 50; Mike and Jenny Daniel, Troy, 50; Chester and Carolyn Corn, Troy 60; Bob and Rita McDonald, DeGraff, 53; David and Esther Jackson, Troy, 61; Barbara and Henry Rumpff, Troy, 64; Gery and Inge Voisard, Troy, 53; Joan and Butch Neth, Piqua, 64. Row 3: Dean and Linda Millhouse, Piqua, 50; Terry and Vivian Wackler, Bradford, 50; Gary and Sandra Spangler, Tipp City, 51; Tom and Jane Warner, West Milton, 61; Leonard and Sharon Shaw, Ludlow Falls, 53; Ron and Lorraine Jackson, Troy, 62; Jan and Carol Strawser, Laura, 54; Ron and Mary Bair, Casstown, 56; Russ and Ann Siler, West Milton, 65; Chalmer and Judy Mader, Tipp City, 61; Dennis and Christine Barbee, Piqua, 50; Carol and Dave Pinkerton, Troy, 61; Connie and Wayne Gillespey, Tipp City, 54; Les and Sharon Trittschuh, West Milton, 55. Row 4: Bill and Susie Deaton, 63; Richard and Gayle Hawkins, 58; Carrol and Mary Stump, Troy, 68; Duane and Phillis Rapp, Covington, 68; Clarence and Susan Smith, Piqua, 61; Doug and Dolores Latham, Piqua, 60; Jeni and Gary Green, Piqua, 57; Mike and Elaine Kirby, Fletcher, 51; Bill and Sally Strebig, Troy, 68; Charles and Becky (no last name listed), Troy, 63; Steve and Sharon Root, Covington, 57; Harold and Alyce Alexander, Troy, 65; Lavonne and Jim Wren, Troy, 59; Marcia and Hank Shuman, Piqua, 58 Darrell and Phyllis M00ke, Troy, 53; Carolyn and Andrew Elydy, West Milton, 61. Row 5: John and Nancy Skolnich, Tipp City, 53; Dale and Becca Schelling, Troy, 61; Rod and Durinda Geiger, New Carlisle, 58; Tony and Marcy Younce, Troy, 52; Mark and Deb Acton, Pleasant Hill, 50; Bill and Leslie Slorp, Troy, 51; David and Shary Weldy, Fletcher, 52; Dale and Christy Motter, Fletcher, 53; Mike and Sandi Spilizewski, Casstown, 51; Lowell and Mary Davis, Troy, 63; Dave and Carl Pinkerton, Troy, 61. Row 6: Pat and Scott Brumbaugh, Troy, 55; Vennard and Melodie Vorhees, Piqua, 52; Steve and Jammie Detrick, Troy, 57; Bob and Judy Long, Troy, 57; Dixson and Brenda Clement, Piqua, 50; Jim and Lois Starry, Covington, 50; and Klarinda and Stephen King, Piqua, 57.

Mike Ullery | For Miami Valley Today