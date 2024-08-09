Goodbaby International Group announces re-branding of Evenflo

Goodbaby International Group held a ribbon cutting with Piqua city officials and members of the Piqua Area Chamber of Commerce at the location formerly known as Evenflo in Piqua on Thursday, Aug. 8, which announces and celebrates the official re-branding of the business that sells a full range of juvenile products, including car seats and strollers. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Goodbaby International Group, formerly known as Evenflo, held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Thursday, Aug. 8, to announce and celebrate the official re-branding of the business that sells a full range of juvenile products.

Goodbaby is a world leading juvenile products company of car seats and strollers, while also covering a full range of juvenile products. Goodbaby operates an excellent portfolio of brands, said a Goodbaby press release.

Goodbaby International acquired Evenflo on June 6, 2014. The goal of Goodbaby International, said Plant Manager Jeff Kochersperger in the release, is, with a global presence, to have localized operations and strong capabilities in brand-driven business.

By operating Goodbaby’s three strategic brands of CYBEX, gb, and Evenflo, the company has developed a global market with Germany, China, and the United States covering EMEA, APAC and the Americas global markets.

The re-branding allows the Piqua factory to take advantage of Goodbaby Industrial Group (GIG) global manufacturing capabilities and best practice to grow up to the next level and expose to all brands globally for more business opportunities.

Goodbaby Industrial Group Piqua will have two new products launching at the end of 2024. The first step is to make the current facility efficient by fully utilizing the existing space, plus expansion. With the new volumes projected, Goodbaby is going to increase labor hiring, especially with high-end professionalism and expertise. The target is to make Goodbaby Industrial Group Piqua competitive by achieving automation, said the release.