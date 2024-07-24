Gov. DeWine announces CyberOhio grant program

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lt. Governor Jon Husted announced new grant funding through CyberOhio to assist local government entities with cybersecurity software and services to boost their preparedness and resilience on Monday, July 22.

A total of $7 million is now available as part of Ohio’s new CyberOhio Local Government Grant Program.

“Today we are taking another crucial step to ensuring our local government partners are protected against cyber threats from around the world,” DeWine said. “These threats are constantly changing, and we must help Ohio stay ahead.”

“Technology is infused into almost all government services because it improves the way we serve our customers and saves money, but that also means we need to protect those services from bad actors,” Husted said. “It’s vital that local government partners across Ohio have the resources they need to protect our citizens and show companies across the country that Ohio is a safe and secure environment to bring their business.”

Eligible security software and services include, but are not limited to, endpoint protection, multi-factor authentication, secure mail, vulnerability management, migration to a dot gov internet domain, and cybersecurity services from the Multi-State Information Sharing and Analysis Center and the Center for Internet Security. Applications opened July 22, and local governments should visit cyber.ohio.gov to apply.

“This grant funding is another tool in our collective defense toolbox,” said Cybersecurity Strategic Advisor, Kirk Herath. “Our local government partners’ cybersecurity is key to protecting Ohio. This grant funding will aid our partners in anticipating attacks and evolving quickly to protect critical government systems and citizen data.”

CyberOhio developed this grant program in partnership with Ohio Department of Public Safety, the Ohio Adjutant General’s Office, Ohio Department of Administrative Services, Ohio Department of Higher Education, local government entities, public sector partners, and cybersecurity experts.

DeWine initially created CyberOhio while serving as Ohio’s attorney general. The program coordinates and guides Ohio’s cybersecurity efforts across all state executive branch agencies. CyberOhio streamlines and leads collaboration with other state offices and branches, counties, local governments, academic institutions, and critical infrastructure partners to protect Ohio’s information technology infrastructure and data across sectors.

The $7 million cybersecurity software grant is funded by the State and Local Cybersecurity Grant Program (SLCGP) from the U.S. Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency and the Federal Emergency Management Agency.