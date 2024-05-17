Gov. DeWine signs bills

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:

• Senate Bill 90, sponsored by Sen. Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), enters into the social work licensure compact.

• House Bill 161, sponsored by former Rep. Jessica Miranda (D-Forrest Park) and Rep. Brett Hillyer (R-Uhrichsville), eliminates the spousal exceptions for the offenses of rape, sexual battery, unlawful sexual conduct with a minor, gross sexual imposition, sexual imposition, and importuning and to permit a person to testify against the person’s spouse in a prosecution for any of those offenses.

• House Bill 195, sponsored by Representatives Steve Demetriou (R-Bainbridge) and Sean Brennan (D-Parma), creates an adaptive mobility dealer license.

• House Bill 269, sponsored by Rep. Adam Holmes (R-Nashport), updates the name of one organization receiving contributions for the “ALS Awareness” license plate and designate a portion of state Route 60 in Muskingum County as the “Sgt. Bradley J. Harper USMC Memorial Highway.”