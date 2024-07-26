Governor signs bills

COLUMBUS — Ohio Governor Mike DeWine signed the following bills into law:

Senate Bill 28, sponsored by State Senator Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), enters into the Physician Assistant Licensure Compact, revises the law governing the certification and practice of medication aides, and remove residency conditions related to limited licenses to practice veterinary medicine.

Senate Bill 29, sponsored by State Senator Stephen Huffman (R-Tipp City), regarding educational records and student data privacy.

Senate Bill 40, sponsored by State Senator Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), enters into the Dentist and Dental Hygienist Compact and to address limitations imposed by health insurers on dental care services.

Senate Bill 94, sponsored by State Senators Andrew Brenner (R-Delaware) and Al Landis (R-Dover), makes various changes regarding recorded instruments, powers of attorney, judgment liens, mortgage subrogation, law enforcement towing laws, state stock banks, liquor control laws, motor vehicle sales and leases, designation of public depositories, community reinvestment areas, motor vehicle certificates of title, and higher education cost and aid disclosure forms; to provide for the electronic filing of pleadings or documents in courts of common pleas except a probate or juvenile court; in municipal courts, and in county courts, to permit an elected clerk to disburse funds for the computerization of the clerk’s office without the court’s authorization; to permit municipal and county courts to increase the maximum amount of their additional fees from ten dollars to twenty dollars to cover the computerization of the clerk’s office; to enact the “CAMPUS” Act regarding the prevention of harassment and intimidation at institutions of higher education; to establish campus safety and community programs; to provide additional funding to support responsibilities of the Chancellor of Higher Education related to educator preparation programs and the science of reading; and to make appropriations.

Senate Bill 98, sponsored by former State Senator Michael Rulli (R-Salem), addresses fraudulent business filings, deceptive mailings, reinstatement of canceled business entities, and addresses of statutory agents, and to make changes regarding property taxation, fire investigator firearms, acting or assigned judge reimbursements, common pleas clerk of court duties, recreational vehicle park and camp operation licenses, and state ballot numbering.

Senate Bill 112, sponsored by former State Senator Michael Rulli (R-Salem), requires school buildings to comply with national life safety standards and to name this act the Ohio Childhood Safety Act.

Senate Bill 156, sponsored by State Senators Bill Reineke (R-Tiffin) and Bob Hackett (R-London), revises the law governing the designation of wild, scenic, and recreational rivers and to revise boating law to encourage boating safety.

Senate Bill 168, sponsored by State Senator Michele Reynolds (R-Canal Winchester), amends Section 265.270 of H.B. 33 of the 135th General Assembly regarding primary, secondary, and higher education reform and notice requirements for certain reemployed retirants, to transfer cash from the General Revenue Fund to the High School Financial Literacy Fund.

Senate Bill 175, sponsored by State Senator George Lang (R-West Chester), amends sections of the Revised Code regarding insurance regulations and taxes.

Senate Bill 214, sponsored by State Senator Stephanie Kunze (R-Dublin), allows a victim of human trafficking to expunge certain criminal records.

Senate Bill 225, sponsored by State Senator Kristina Roegner (R-Hudson), designates September 22 as Veterans Suicide Awareness and Prevention Day.

House Bill 56, sponsored by State Representatives Phil Plummer (R-Dayton) and Andrea White (R-Kettering), prohibits causing the death of or serious physical harm to another while operating a utility vehicle or mini-truck, to require law enforcement entities to train officers related to the pursuit of a motor vehicle, to increase penalties for fleeing from law enforcement and forms of stunt driving, and to make changes to the distribution of certain driving-related fees.

House Bill 147, sponsored by State Representatives Sarah Fowler Arthur (R-Ashtabula) and Adam Miller (D-Columbus), makes changes to the education law regarding teacher licensure, hiring, conduct, professional development stipends, interscholastic athletics, school-event ticket pricing, school funding calculations, special needs scholarship program service providers, background checks for private before and after school care program staff, and the High School Financial Literacy Fund.

House Bill 158, sponsored by State Representatives Bill Roemer (R-Richfield) and Melanie Miller (R-Ashland), makes changes to the law governing the regulation of cosmetologists and barbers, to enter into the Cosmetology Licensure Compact, and to revise the law governing hospital police officer commissions.

House Bill 179, sponsored by State Representatives Adam Mathews (R-Lebanon) and Brian Stewart (R-Ashville), relative to vicarious liability in tort actions and to provide that the tolling of the limitations period during the defendant’s absence or concealment does not apply to statutes of repose.

House Bill 202, sponsored by State Representative Jim Thomas (R-Jackson Twp.), designates a portion of United States Route 62 in Canton as the “Specialist Dennis Alan Combs Memorial Highway.”

House Bill 226, sponsored by State Representatives Monica Robb Blasdel (R-Columbiana) and Dontavius Jarrells (D-Columbus), permits water-works companies to bear the costs for replacing certain customer-owned water service lines.

House Bill 251, sponsored by State Representative Gail Pavliga (R-Portage County), designates a portion of State Route 88 in Portage County as the “Patrolman James R. Wert Memorial Highway” and to update the name of an organization receiving contributions for the “ALS Awareness” license plate.

House Bill 301, sponsored by State Representative D.J. Swearingen (R-Huron), amends the Nonprofit Corporation Law, the law governing dissolving corporations, and the law governing the repair or replacement of a mausoleum or columbarium; to replace two part-time judgeships in the Ashtabula County County Court with one full-time judge, and to include the village of North Kingsville and Kingsville, Monroe, and Sheffield Townships within the territorial jurisdiction of the Conneaut Municipal Court; to expand the authority of a board of trustees of a political subdivision soldiers’ memorial; to modify the law governing public depositories; to establish a standing juvenile committee within the state criminal sentencing commission; to allow an immediate appeal of a court order restricting enforcement of state law; to allow a court to order parents to undergo conciliation with a magistrate in a custody proceeding; and to reiterate the effective date of judicial release and transitional control provisions enacted in S.B. 288 of the 134th General Assembly.

House Bill 466, sponsored by State Representatives Jean Schmidt (R-Loveland) and Sean Brennan (D-Parma), requires a written agency agreement for a licensed broker to represent a buyer or seller in a real estate transaction.