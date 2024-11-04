Grain elevator fire remains under investigation

Troy Firefighters respond to smoke coming from a grain elevator at a property at the intersection of County Road 25A and Eldean Road in Troy on Friday morning, Nov. 1. Courtesy photo | Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer Courtesy photo | Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer Courtesy photo | Miami County Commissioner Ted Mercer

By Sheryl Roadcap

[email protected]

TROY — A fire in the basement area of grain elevators at a property in Troy on Friday, Nov. 1, is still under investigation by the Troy Fire Department (TFD).

“The fire was in the common basement area below the silos and it went through the tunnel system causing extensive damage,” said Troy Assistant Fire Chief of Operations Wade Dexter, noting the cause is yet to be determined.

A deputy with the Miami County Sheriff’s Office noticed smoke on Friday morning, just before 5 a.m., coming from the grain elevators at a property at the intersection of County Road 25A and Eldean Road. Fire crews were dispatched and remained on scene until 2 p.m. on Friday to extinguish the fire, Dexter said. Firefighters were back out there again on Saturday for about two hours to look for any hot spots. TFD is working with the corporate owner on the need to remove grain from the bins.

A significant amount of damage was caused by the fire, Dexter said, with the loss amount to expected to be very substantial; however, that dollar amount has yet to be determined.

Assisting TFD were firefighters from Pleasant Hill, Piqua, Tipp City and Casstown, who helped to cover Troy Fire while on scene at the grain elevator fire. was

One Troy firefighter was treated for heat exhaustion during the incident, Dexter said, but has since been released.