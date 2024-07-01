Grant to provide free 2024-25 lunches to all PCS students

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — Piqua Board of Education (BOE) Thursday, June 27, learned about a grant that will allow all students in the district to receive free breakfasts and lunches during the 2024-25 school year. The BOE also heard about a program that helps people in need with yard work and around their property, as well as a statement of disappointment from a Piqua City Schools (PCS) graduate, who was not selected for a teaching position, despite her experience.

Superintendent Dwayne Thompson shared PCS is approved for the Community Eligibility Provision (CEP) grant for the 2024-2025 school year. The grant will provide free breakfast and lunches to all Piqua students at no charge and will mean there will be no applications necessary for free or reduced prices and paid student meals. The grant will ensure that all students will receive nutritious meals. It was noted that students who want extra food will have to pay for any additional food they want over and above the meals provided.

“We’re excited about that opportunity for our students. Students and parents don’t have to worry,” Thompson said.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, Thompson said school officials noted “breakfast went through the roof” with demand from students and he hopes this program will be helpful in making sure all students start the day with breakfast and then have lunch. He said the district will have to apply for the grant each year, and noting the status of the program could change in the future.

Those with questions about the breakfast and lunch program can call Jennifer Garland at 937-773-4321, extension 6611.

Also, during the BOE meeting, Joe Wilson, with Neighbors Helping Neighbors, provided information to the board about the Neighbors Helping Neighbors program, which “helps people in need” with yard work, painting and other needs around their property. Piqua students are hard at work helping the program with various activities, including scraping, priming and painting.

The individuals the program assists must live in the home or own the home and have financial need. There is no charge to the person receiving assistance.

Wilson said this year the program is working on four homes. The first home was at an 89-year-old woman’s property who cares for her child with disabilities. The owner of another home has macular degeneration who needed help, and at a third home, the owner is losing their sight. The fourth home is one with city code violations and the organization is working to correct the problems.

Sean Ford, BOE president, told the students and advisors, “we appreciate the hard work.”

The students and advisors were given certificates of appreciation by the board for their work. They included students Ella Worley, Leila Roberts, Brennen Angle, Payton Wilson, Abby Palmer, Tyara Johnson, Abigail Kirk, Addie Leasure, Aga Polakowski and Adelynn Rich, and Advisors Emily DeBella and Ashley Buehrer.

Wilson added the organization could use extra help as well.

In other business during the public hearing non-agenda portion of the meeting, Michelle Lee, an American Sign Language (ASL) Interpreter, teacher and a Deaf community advocate, addressed the BOE on behalf of Ashley Gilmore, who was not selected for an open ASL teacher position with the district. Gilmore is a 2013 Piqua High School graduate, a 2020 Wright State University graduate in early childhood education, and a 2022 graduate of St. Joseph University in Deaf education for grades pre-kindergarten through 12.

Lee spoke on behalf of Gilmore, who was unable to attend the meeting, reading her following statement:

“I am a Deaf individual who grew up in Piqua and received a quality education from Piqua City Schools. I graduated in the top 10 of my class and went on to earn two degrees in education, including a master’s degree. When I learned about an opening for an ASL teacher position, I felt compelled to apply based on my experiences and desire to give back to the district. I was excited about the opportunity to work with students and introduce them to my native language.

“While I recognize the limited availability of qualified Deaf/HH (hard-of-hearing) teachers, I have three years of teaching experience and am confident in my abilities as an educator. Although I do not currently hold an ASL supplement license, I am willing to meet the necessary requirements to obtain this credential. My teaching approach, which focuses on signing exclusively to eliminate auditory distractions, has proven successful in helping students grasp ASL quickly and effectively.

“Despite my qualifications and experience, I was disappointed to learn that a hearing individual with minimal experience was chosen for the ASL teaching position over me. The explanation given was that her responses during the interview were deemed superior to mine, despite our supposedly equal qualifications. I believe that the interview questions were designed in a way that may have affected my ability to fully showcase my strengths, as I was not aware of the specific expectations for certain responses,” Gilmore said.

“During a feedback meeting, it was suggested that I consider a paraprofessional role in ASL classes to serve as a positive role model for students. However, I find this suggestion to be demeaning and contrary to my level of education and experience in the field. I believe that individuals who are Deaf or Hard-of-Hearing are often better equipped to teach ASL due to their native fluency in the language, and hiring decisions should reflect this perspective.

“I have expressed my concerns to the assistant superintendent, but it seems there is a lack of understanding regarding the impact of overlooking qualified Deaf educators in favor of hearing individuals. I believe that this decision not only affects me personally, but also the integrity of the ASL teaching profession as a whole. I hope that the Board of Education will take this matter seriously to prevent any negative repercussions within the community and the public perception of Piqua City Schools.

“To the new ASL teacher, I understand that you did not intend to cause harm, but it is important to recognize the implications of decisions that may undermine qualified Deaf educators in the field. I wish you the best of luck in your new role.

“While I acknowledge the potential strain this situation may place on my relationship with Piqua City Schools, I feel compelled to advocate for fair hiring practices and representation of Deaf individuals in education. I appreciate the opportunity to share my concerns and thank Michelle for bringing attention to my story,” said Gilmore.

Members of the board did not respond to the statement during the meeting.

Thompson shared the following statement with Miami Valley Today on Friday on the matter, “Piqua City Schools interviewed candidates for this position and selected whom we felt was the best fit for our high school program. Out of respect for all applicants’ privacy, we do not discuss the specifics of candidates with others or in a public forum.”

In other action during the meeting, board members heard from Treasurer Jeremie Hittle, who said the district is coming to end of their fiscal year (FY) and “we’re landing exactly where I thought we would.”

Also during the meeting, the board approved:

• Property, liability and cyber insurance for year 2025 with Hittle stating there has been a 17.2% increase in the insurance from just over $93,000 to $111,930. He noted the cyber package has increased by $1,500.

• Financial actions including the mileage plan for the 2024-25 school year; board service funds for year 2025 and fund to fund transfers.

• Salary schedules for staff hired by the Miami County Educational Service Center on behalf of Piqua City Schools and salary schedules for classified aides for the 2024-25 school year.

• A list of books for removal from Piqua Central Intermediate School, Piqua Junior High School, Springcreek and Washington Primary Schools due to being in disrepair and also approved the disposal and removal of technology equipment as needed from the district.

• Piqua Junior High School’s annual overnight field trip to Washington, D.C. for the 2024-2025 school year.

• Thirty-six personnel actions, including internal transfers and hiring personnel as well as approving band camp workers, classified substitutes and summer learning teachers.

• The retirement resignation of Teresa Anderson, curriculum director of Piqua Schools, after 32 years with the district. Thompson said she has been “very loyal” and said the district is “really going to miss her.” Also it recognized the retirement of Harold Raybern, a part time bus driver; and the resignation of Michele Drake as Washington Primary School teacher, effective at the end of the 2023-2024 school year.

• The purchase service agreement with Empowered to Elevate to provide clinical and coaching services in the district from June 1, 2024, to May 31, 2029.

• A total of $5,515 in donations for the Wisecup Honor Garden at Piqua High School. The board also approved donations from businesses and organizations for the Indian Nation Station Golf Outing as well as for the LED Scorer’s Table and for Springcreek Wellness and Washington Wellness. Other donations were made to the Piqua Garden Tribe, an author visit at Piqua Central Intermediate School, the Piqua Band Commission Project and display panels for the art show.

The board went into executive session for personnel reasons with no action taken when they came back into the public session.

