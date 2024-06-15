Hayner celebrates Juneteenth

Richard Branham, of Cincinnati, who plays percussion with Mike Wade’s Historic Jazz Band, took a moment before their performance at the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center in Troy to look at the work of 200 Troy City School students who created artwork honoring Juneteenth, the celebration of the emancipation of slaves in the United States. The celebration continues Saturday, June 15, with a Freedom Day Celebration including a Juneteenth March, beginning at 3 p.m. at First Place Christian Center, 16 W. Franklin St. in downtown Troy, led by the T.R.S.S. Drum Corp and the walk will end at McKaig and Race Park, where a celebration will continue beginning at 3:30 p.m., It will include food, entertainment, games and booths. The event is open to the public.

Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today