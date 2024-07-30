Hayner hosts Deron Bell Aug. 9

Deron Bell

TROY — The Deron Bell Smooth Jazz Band will perform the final concert of an exceptional Fridays on Prouty Concert series in Troy. This outstanding band will feature a full rhythm section made up of drums, electronic percussion, bass, electric guitar, two keyboard players, saxophone, flute, and some amazing vocalists bringing a new level to what you know about smooth, funky jazz.

Bell is a name that you hear often in this area, anytime smooth jazz or funk comes up, he seems to be there. Throughout his long career, he has performed with Boney James, Walter Beasley, Peabo Bryson, James Brown, The Manhattans, ZAPP, Shirley Murdock, Pamela Wilson, and Bootsy Collins just to scratch the surface. He has performed with the Dayton Philharmonic, the Dayton Funk All-stars, the Blue Man Group, Lion King, and is the current Music Director of the Dayton Contemporary Dance Company.

On Friday, Aug. 9 at 7:30 p.m. Bell will bring his experience and unique perspective to Prouty Plaza in Troy. The Fridays on Prouty music series is proud to welcome Bell and his smooth jazz band. A dance floor will be installed for this special night for all those who can’t sit still when jazz is in the air. This free concert requires no reservations, but bring a lawn chair and grab some dinner, a beverage, or ice cream from one of the great Trojan restaurants within walking distance.

Fridays on Prouty concerts are a collaboration between the Troy-Hayner Cultural Center and Troy Main Street. Concerts are free to the public thanks to a generous grant from The Troy Foundation. For more information on the Fridays on Prouty concert series visit: www.troyhayner.org/fridays-on-prouty