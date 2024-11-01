Heywood Elementary School honor roll

TROY — Heywood Elementary School has announced its honor roll for the first quarter of the 2024-2025 school year.

Principal’s list: Olivia Bolton, Madalyn Lee, Ronald Bierly, Dahlia Block, Gabriel Browning, Molly Cox, Alyssa Giblin, Olivier Isenberger, and Lily Thompson.

Honor roll: Harper Addington, Anna Bell, Harlow Boyd, Cameron Hart, Trevor Hart, Anna Potter, Summer Roman, Dionte Simpson, Jamar Albritton, Jeorge Butler, Kendall Dellinger, Ellie Drake, Dylan Hall, Gryffin Klimowicz, Kaiya Nicholson, Dexter Oswalt, Isabella Philabaum, Berkley Rademachir, Sophia Richard, Thomas Roberts, Dylan Staley, Tinley Stephens, and Gerardo Villanueva.