Hiring bonuses for military members

COLUMBUS — Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine, Ohio Department of Education and Workforce (DEW) Director Stephen Dackin, and Ohio Department of Veterans Services (ODVS) Director Maj. Gen. (U.S. Army, retired) Deborah Ashenhurst recently introduced an initiative to encourage military members to continue their call to service by working in Ohio schools.

Through the new Military Recruit Award program, schools can now offer a $3,000 hiring bonus for service members, veterans, and their spouses to join the education workforce in Ohio.

“In Ohio, we are proud to support members of the military and their families,” said DeWine in a press release. “This program is not only a win for our service members, but also for our students. What they will gain from these heroes goes beyond textbooks. They will have a front row seat to learn about important life values like duty, integrity, respect, and courage. I look forward to seeing the positive benefits our Military Recruit Award will bring to entire communities.”

The Military Recruit Award is designed to support public school districts, community schools, independent STEM schools, and joint vocational school districts in their efforts to recruit Ohioans involved in the military. This includes eligible service members, veterans, and their spouses.

DEW will reimburse districts or schools that provide a $3,000 hiring bonus to military individuals who remain employed with the school for at least one year.

DEW will offer a $1,500 bonus to the school or the district for hiring and recruiting an eligible military individual.

“Individuals from our military exemplify service, leadership, collaboration, and many other skills that translate to and strengthen the education profession,” said Dackin in the release. “The Military Recruit Award will boost Ohio’s education communities by attracting and retaining these revered individuals to careers in education.”

“I am grateful for the Military Recruit Award, which is yet another example of how Ohio values military service and the unique skillsets of veterans and those currently serving,” said Ashenhurst in the release. “A strong sense of values, discipline, and teamwork make veterans and military members ideal for influencing the development and education of Ohio’s children. This program will be a path to a successful career transition for many Ohio veterans.”

Award applications are now being accepted. For more information, visit DEW’s Ohio Military Veteran Educators Program Recruiting Initiative webpage on the Ohio Department of Education & Workforce website.