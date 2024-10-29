Hoffman Global Methodist Church offers 164th Election Day pot pie dinner

WEST MILTON — Hoffman Global Methodist Church in West Milton will be serving their 164th Election Day pot pie dinner on Tuesday, Nov. 5.

The serving hours are from 4:30-7 p.m. at Hoffman Global Methodist Church, at 201 S. Main St., West Milton.

The menu will include homemade chicken pot pie, mashed potatoes, green beans, slaw, a roll, assorted homade pies, and beverages. Meals are dine in or carry-out (for carry-out call the church on Election Day at 937-698-4401.

The cost is a $9 donation.

The last Grandma’s Kitchen meal until March was Oct. 23.