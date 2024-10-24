Hometown Halloween Walk briefly closes downtown Troy Roads

TROY — According to the city of Troy, Monroe Street and West Main Street will be briefly closed on Saturday, Oct. 26, for the Hometown Halloween Walk and merchant trick-or-treat, hosted by the Troy Noon Optimist Club and Troy Main Street.

Participants will gather in the Hobart Government Center parking lot prior to a costume contest at 9:15 a.m. The Halloween Walk will commence at 9:30 a.m. and proceed down Monroe Street to West Main Street to Prouty Plaza, with a police escort.

Costume winners will be announced at Prouty Plaza. Trick-or-treating at downtown businesses will take place from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Motorists are asked to be aware of a brief road closure on North Monroe Street and West Main Street between Monroe Street and N. Market Street around 9:15 a.m. on Oct. 26 and to watch for children and pedestrians downtown.

For more information about Hometown Halloween, visit www.troymainstreet.org