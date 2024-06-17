Husted, JobsOhio, Aileron announces small businesses’ program

JobsOhio President/CEO J.P. Nauseef, left to right, listens to Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted speak about the new JobsOhio Small Business Academy, powered by Aileron set, to launch in the fall, while Aileron President Joni Fedders during a press conference at Aileron in Tipp City on Monday afternoon, June 17. Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today

TIPP CITY — Ohio Lt. Gov. Jon Husted, JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef, and Aileron announced Monday, June 17, a program designed to elevate Ohio’s small businesses in a fully sponsored business growth program.

The JobsOhio Small Business Academy, Powered by Aileron, will support small business owners, presidents and CEOs of small, growing B2B organizations in Ohio who want to improve their leadership skills and grow their companies, according to a joint press release.

“Small businesses are important to local communities because they are innovative and respond more nimbly to local needs – plus, the money spent in small businesses is more likely to benefit the local economy,” Husted said, in the release.“This program will build more successful small businesses leading to stronger, more prosperous communities across Ohio.”

The 12-month program blends in-person and virtual events, facilitated by Aileron, a nonprofit organization founded by late Dayton-area leader and philanthropist Clay Mathile. Aileron guides business owners to lead thriving businesses by elevating owners, leaders, and teams to build an organization-wide system that creates sustainable change and drives lasting results.

“Partnering with Aileron to create the JobsOhio Small Business Academy will enrich the capabilities of Ohio’s small businesses, helping them upskill professional management efficiencies and scale their operations for future success,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “This program not only empowers small businesses’ ability to expand, it also honors the enduring legacy of Clay Mathile, whose bold, visionary and unselfish commitment to Ohio’s economic growth continues to positively impact communities statewide.

“Aileron was founded on the belief that small businesses improve lives and raise the quality of life,” said Aileron Board of Trustees Chairman Mike Mathile. “This partnership is empowering that meaningful work right here in Ohio as JobsOhio and Aileron uplift leaders, organizations, and communities across the state.”

In its inaugural year, the cohort of 25 will be comprised of businesses previously receiving JobsOhio incentives. A list of JobsOhio’s previous and current client companies will have the opportunity to apply if interested.

“We’re thrilled to come together with JobsOhio to uplift organizations across the state,” said Aileron President Joni Fedders. This program will help small business owners elevate their businesses, team, and lives and build an organization that thrives for the long-term. We’re honored to work with our partners at JobsOhio and our first cohort of small businesses, all right in our own backyard.”

Small business owners will be notified of their selection for the program in August. The program is scheduled to begin on Sept. 24

To learn more about the JobsOhio Small Business Academy Powered by Aileron, visit http://jobsohio.com/aileron.