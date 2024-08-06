Husted launches IMAP grant opportunity

COLUMBUS — Ohio Lt. Governor Jon Husted, who serves as Director of the Governor’s Office of Workforce Transformation, today announced the application period to be a training provider for the Individual Microcredential Assistance Program (IMAP) is now open.

“Any Ohioan can earn a credential or upskill themselves for free through IMAP,” said Lt. Governor Husted. “It’s so important now more than ever that our workforce continues to grow and get stronger, and this program helps Ohioans earn the in-demand skills they need to find a rewarding career in our state.”

IMAP helps Ohioans participate in a training program to receive a credential at no cost. Training providers must apply to become an official IMAP provider, giving them the ability to offer the no-cost training. IMAP training providers will cover all tuition, fees, and additional costs to help individuals learn new skills and earn a credential that can lead to a good job. To apply to be a training provider, entities must be accredited or registered by one of the following:

ApprenticeOhio

Ohio Community Colleges

Ohio Emergency Medical Services accredited EMS Training Provider

Ohio Not-for-Profit Independent Colleges and Universities

Ohio Public Universities or Regional Campuses

Ohio State Board of Career Colleges and Schools

Ohio Technical Centers

If awarded, eligible training providers will be reimbursed up to $3,000 for each completed technology-focused credential issued.

The application period for training providers is now open and closes August 30, 2024 at 3:00 p.m. Training providers can visit Workforce.Ohio.gov/IMAP to apply.

“Ohioans from all walks of life are now able to access training programs, equipping them with high-demand tech credentials and paving the way for better jobs.” said Lydia Mihalik, director of the Ohio Department of Development. “The Individual Microcredential Assistance Program lays the foundation for economic growth in the state and a more competitive and resilient workforce.”

“Programs such as IMAP are vital to a strong economy and a thriving workforce,” said Ohio Department of Higher Education Chancellor Mike Duffey. “Having more training providers ensures that Ohio’s high-demand fields will have skilled workers to meet ever-changing needs.”

Since the program’s start, Ohioans have earned 4,537 credentials. There are currently 22 active IMAP training providers who offer credentials in Manufacturing, IT, AI, Cybersecurity, and more.

Individuals and training providers interested in learning more about this program can visit Workforce.Ohio.gov/IMAP