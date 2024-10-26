Issue one, the redistricting issue

To the editor:

I have spent some time reading the issue and doing a little research about its sponsors. First of all the group pushing this is a liberal Washington D.C. organization and their Ohio chapter, Common Cause and Common Cause Ohio. Common Cause would also like to eliminate the Electoral College. Eliminating the Electoral College would mean Presidential Elections could be controlled by less than one fourth of all U.S. states

I have read the entire proposal. Using retired judges to pick the legislators from each major party and some independents for the redistricting committee may sound OK, but what’s special about judges? Recently a judge in Montgomery County was indicted for fraud and several years ago a Hamilton County judge, was indicted on multiple felony charges. Considering judges are either elected or appointed by politicians, aren’t they just politicians in robs and can being a judge guarantee political bias will be left at the door?

And why the special treatment for the two majority parties and what is a major party? I don’t recall the proposal defining major party; it only refers to majority party 1 and majority party 2. In 1992 Ross Perot ran for President and received 20% of the vote. What if it would have been 30%? Does a group receiving 30% in a Presidential election represent enough to be considered a major party? While there are just two major parties today, many people identify as Libertarians. If these folks decide to establish a formal party, what percent or what, makes them a major party. And isn’t it possible that we could have three major parties at some point? So it seems to me major party has to be defined.

Of great concern is this proposal is similar to the way redistricting is done in California and Michigan; ex number of members from each major party and ex number of independents making up the redistricting committee. But what concerns me is the devil is always in the details and the folk pushing this aren’t spending millions (the last total I heard was $26million) because they are concerned for folks with opposite political views. But what is absolutely ridiculous is that once again average citizens are being asked to vote on a legal document that I believe is 26 pages. I have to wonder how many voters really understand the details of this proposal.

William Cox

Troy