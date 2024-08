Shelton Donnelly, 10, son of Nickie and Kevin Donnelly, of North Hampton, and member of Barnyard Buddies 4-H club out of Clark County, left, with his friend Boone Wilt, 10, of Enon, also member of Barnyard Buddies, just dropped a tip in the tip jar of JR Concessions, of Urbana, which sells lemon shake-ups. Malcolm Robertson, whose family owns JR Concessions, smiles in the background by the surprise, while Camden Perkins, with JR Concessions, of Springfield, looks on, Friday morning.

Sheryl Roadcap | Miami Valley Today