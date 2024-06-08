Jeeps cruise into Tipp City

Hundreds of Jeeps lined the streets of downtown Tipp City on Friday, June 7, for the second annual Jeep Cruise-in hosted by The Downtown Tipp City Partnership and Duck Duck Jeep Ohio. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Meredith and Chris Snider sell raffle tickets for the Downtown Tipp City Partnership during the second annual Jeep Cruise-in. All proceeds from the raffle go the food insecurity in Miami County with donations going directly to the Needy Basket of Southern Miami County food pantry and the Tipp Monroe Community Services’ Lunch on Us program. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Scott Weyer, of Norwood, shows off his Cincinnati Bengals themed Jeep at the second annual Jeep Cruise-in on Friday, June 7. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today Twins Jared and Justin Younce, of Piqua, of the band Reflektion, perform at the corner of Main Street and First Street in downtown Tipp City during the second annual Jeep Cruise-in on Friday, June 7. Eamon Baird | Miami Valley Today

