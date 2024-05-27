Johnston Farm holds inaugural Celtic Festival

Brian Sutton, left, of DeGraff, and Dustin Baker, of Tipp City, who is a blacksmith when he is not participating in encampments, wait on their pork to cook over a fire during a mountain encampment at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency Celtic Festival on Saturday, May 25 as part of the two day event that concluded on Sunday, May 26. Baker owns Mountain Man Blacksmith Co. in Tipp City and answered questions for those stopping by their tent. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today Mindy Bensman, of Coldwater, talks with her daughter, Betty, 4, about the days when Native Americans lived on the very land they were visiting during a stop at the Frontier Museum at the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency on Saturday, May 25, during the Celtic Festival. In the background large crowds waited for a chance to ride the General Harrison canal boat during the event. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The sound of bagpipes as well as Irish music filled the air and carried visitors back to another time during the inaugural Johnston Farm and Indian Agency Celtic Festival on Saturday, May 25, and Sunday, May 26.

The event was declared a success by Johnston Farm and Indian Agency Executive Director Ben Richard. He said 1,195 guests visited the festival, which was cut short on Sunday after tornado warnings and inclement weather made it necessary to curtail Sunday’s events around 3 p.m. There were visitors from Indiana, Alabama, Missouri and New Jersey as well as other locations including different areas of Ohio.

“The whole point of this is to get people to interact with history,” Richard said. He noted that he is happy with the success of the inaugural festival. “For a first year event, the attendance met our expectations. We’re thrilled with the participation of the encampment and the vendors and…food vendors.”

During the weekend, visitors had a chance to visit the home of John Johnston’s family where they took trips to the spring house and toured the house and barn and celebrated the legacy of John Johnston’s Irish-Scot heritage. He and his wife Rachel had 15 children. Johnston was an Indian agent and worked with several tribes of Native Americans in the area and his work is detailed in the Frontier Museum, which was open to visitors this weekend, allowing them to learn more about those days.

Canal boat rides were popular all weekend with visitors forming long lines through the museum waiting for tickets to board the boat. Mindy Bensman, of Coldwater, who brought her young children to the festival, recalled visiting the Johnston Farm as a child herself. She said her grandparents would bring her to the farm and they would have a picnic lunch and enjoy rides on the canal boat. Bensman recalled being allowed to help steer the canal boat, saying it was a special childhood memory.

Also popular was the mountain encampment with tepees and tents and individuals re-enacting the dress and activities of that time, preparing meat over open fires outdoors, carrying kettles across the open field, some men and boys dressed in kilts while others including women, dressed in early 1800s clothing.

The entertainment tent was nearly filled with visitors who enjoyed hearing the music of Shilelagh Law as well as Bettina Solas; St. Andrew’s Highland Dancers of Dayton; Drab Irish Band; Rocky Creek; Blue Rock Boys and storyteller Chris Supinger and a Johnston Farm and Indian Agency storyteller.

For those that were hungry, there were a wide variety of food trucks including Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar; the Brunch Truck; Keyhole Pizza; Wilson’s Rollin Schmoke and the Piqua Rotary Club that offered Crooked Handle Brewery drinks and bottled water.

Richard said Johnston Farm and Indian Agency is “looking to grow it (the festival) and make it a bigger and better event.” He said they will look at whether they should change the event to a different weekend as they review this year’s festival.

Among the sponsors of this year’s festival are Dr. Richard and Sandy Adams; Koverman, Staley, Dickerson Insurance; William and Karen McNeill; Piqua Battery; Piqua Steel and Crane; Steve and Gail Staley and Upper Valley Medical Center. Also contributing were Upper Valley Career Center – Adult Education; City of Piqua Parks and Utilities Departments; Urban Elsass; Hemmelgarn Services; Miami County Sheriff’s Office; Crayex Corporation; Lloyd and Teri Fry; Apex Aluminum and Die Cast; Fort Rowdy Gathering Committee and the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency staff, volunteers and planning committee.

Richard said they are looking for volunteers to join their team. They need individuals to help lead school groups and work in other areas of the Johnston Farm and Indian Agency. Those interested in volunteering can call 937-773-2522 and leave a message and the call will be returned within days.

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.