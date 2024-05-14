Johnston Farm to hold first Celtic Heritage Festival

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

PIQUA — The John Johnston family would likely be excited to learn about the Celtic Heritage Festival that will take place May 25 and 26 at Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, since Johnston himself was of Irish and Scot heritage. It is the first year for the new festival which will feature lots of music, food, canal boat rides, Highland Games and a church service on Sunday during the two-day event.

According to Ben Richard, site manager of Johnston Farm and Indian Agency, “The inspiration for the Celtic Heritage Festival came about when we were considering holding a fundraising event for the site. We approached Mike Killian, of the Drab Irish Band in Piqua, to see if they’d be willing to be our entertainment. Mike had a vision to have a day of Celtic music and the idea grew from there.”

In addition to Johnston bringing his Irish-Scot roots to Piqua so many years ago, Richard noted, “Many of the men who dug the Miami and Erie Canal in the early 1800s were Irish immigrants. This festival will provide food, fun and entertainment for the whole family at a significant historical site.”

The two-day event will take place at Johnston Farm and Indian Agency at 9845 N. Hardin Road, Piqua, and is open to the public and will be held on Saturday, May 25, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., and Sunday, May 26, from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.

The cost of admission includes all activities, including tours of the Johnston home, the Ohio Frontier Museum, canal boat rides and entertainment. Admission for adults is $10; senior citizens, those with AAA membership, military and veterans is $9 and children over 2 years of age is $5. Food and drinks are available for a separate charge.

There will be several food trucks on site, including: Go Crazzzy Ice Cream Cereal Bar; The Brunch Truck featuring hamburgers, hot dogs, tacos, burritos and shredded chicken; Keyhole Pizza with pizza by the slice and breadsticks; Wilson’s Rollin Schmoke with pulled pork, brisket, wings, ribs and sides; and the Piqua Rotary Club with Crooked Handle Brewery canned drinks and bottled water.

Richard said there is still space for interested vendors. Those who want to set up at the festival can reach out to Johnston Farm’s site manager at [email protected] or by calling 937-773-2522. Anyone else with questions can also contact the manager using this information. Vendors who want to register can also go to https://marlafair.wixsite.com/celticheritage/contact-info-registration-forms.

“The Johnston home and the Ohio Frontier Museum will both be open for self-guided tours,” Richard said, noting that staff and volunteers will be available to answer questions.

He added, “There will be canal boat rides in the afternoon on both days. These are included with admission. However, due to limited spaces available on the boat, visitors should go to the museum to get their complimentary ticket.”

On stage during the Saturday’s entertainment are Bettina Solas, 11 a.m. to noon; St. Andrew’s Highland Dancers of Dayton, noon to 12:30 p.m.; Drab Irish Band, 12:30 to 1:45 p.m.; St. Andrew’s Highland Dancers of Dayton, 1:45 to 2:15 p.m.; Rocky Creek, 2:15 to 3:30 p.m.; Chris Supinger, storyteller, 3:30 to 4:15 p.m.; Shilelagh Law, 4:15 to 5:15 p.m.; Johnston Farm and Indian Agency storyteller, 5:15 to 5:45 p.m.; and Blue Rock Boys, 5:45 to 7 p.m.

The Johnston Farm and Indian Agency grounds will open on Saturday and Sunday at 10 a.m. with food and vendors available beginning at 10 a.m. and closing Saturday at 7:30 p.m. and Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

An encampment taking place on the grounds will begin at 10 a.m. each day and will close on Saturday at 8 p.m. and Sunday at 6 p.m.

The entertainment including music and dancers for Saturday only begins at 11 a.m., with the last performance at 5:30 p.m. The Highland Games which take place on Sunday only begins at 1 p.m.

The Johnston home and barn will open at 11 a.m. each day and will close on Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 5 p.m. The Ohio Frontier Museum will open each day at 10 a.m. and will close on Saturday at 7:30 p.m., and Sunday at 5:30 p.m.

Canal boat rides will be available on Saturday at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m., 3:30 p.m. and 5:30 p.m. On Sunday, canal boat rides will be held at 11:30 a.m., 1:30 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. Tickets are required for canal boat rides and can be picked up at the museum. There is no additional charge to ride the canal boat. There is a limit of 75 people per boat and tickets are available one hour before each ride.

There will be a church service on the grounds on Sunday at 10 a.m.

Richard invited everyone to attend the festival, “You don’t have to be of Celtic heritage to have a good time with family and friends at the 2024 Celtic Heritage Festival. Come and enjoy all that we have to offer and make some great memories at the Johnston Farm!”

The writer is a regular contributor to Miami Valley Today.