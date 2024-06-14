June Merit, Green Thumb Awards announced

TROY — The city of Troy has announced its Merit and Green Thumb Awards for the month of June.

The Troy City Beautification Committee aims to encourage citizens and organizations to beautify and improve personal and/or business properties in Troy, said a press release from the committee.

Each month from May through September, properties are awarded either the Green Thumb Award or the Merit Award. Special signs are given by a member of the Beautification Committee to recipients to be placed in the front lawn of the property. The committee divided the city into approximately 13 districts and each district is eligible to receive at least one award per month.

Awarded the Merit Award for June is: Scratch Pizza, Eric Soller, 19 E. Race St.

Awarded the Green Thumb Awards for June are: 850 Cayenne Court; Chris Badgley, 315 W. Franklin St.; Cindy Jones, 1232 Stephenson Drive; Jon and Rita Loufman, 102 Finsbury Lane; Martha McGillvary, 1339 Kenton Way; Robin Bayliss, 2512 Galway Court; Jewel Miller and Brenda Brewer, 1045 Mayfield Drive; Tom and Cindy Dunn, 270 N. Weston Road; Steve Breeding, 65B Heather Road; Breana Tschop, 1798 Hunters Ridge; Brian and Karen Catron, 3267 Heatherstone; and Ineke and Harold, 429 N. Market St.