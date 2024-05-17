Juvenile faces murder charges after Sidney standoff

Sidney and Piqua Police officers stand behind an armored vehicle in front of at 410 Second Ave. on Thursday afternoon, May 16. A juvenile was apprehended shortly after 6:20 p.m. and now faces murder and felonious assault charges. Luke Gronneberg | Sidney Daily News

SIDNEY — A juvenile is facing murder and felonious assault charges after a standoff with police in Sidney Thursday evening that lasted approximately nine hours.

A 16-year-old male is accused of stabbing two males, one fatally, at Brown Park on East Clay Street in Sidney early Thursday morning, May 16. He was apprehended at approximately 6:20 p.m. when found hiding at a residence located at 410 Second Ave.

Sidney Police arrived at the Second Avenue residence around 9:30 a.m. to serve a search warrant for the suspect, who allegedly stabbed the men in a fight at Brown Park around midnight on Thursday.

According to the Sidney Daily News, Sidney Deputy Police Chief Aaron Rode said in a statement at about 5 p.m. authorities were unsure if the suspect was at the address but efforts to extract him were ongoing.

“We’ve been out here for several hours,” Rode said. “As you know, we’ve used all our resources, all our capabilities, we’ve called in several different partners to assist us with this.”

According to scanner traffic, the male was hiding in a hole in the upper levels of the house when he was apprehended. He was escorted outside the house to police vehicles.

Rode said the incident at Brown Park early Thursday started as a group fight involving 10 people.

A 23-year-old male was pronounced dead at Wilson Health. The man’s name has not yet been released by authorities.

According to a city of Sidney press release, a 16-year-old male was taken by CareFlight to Miami Valley Medical Center in Dayton and remains in serious condition.

Sidney Police was assisted by the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, Piqua Police, Ohio State Highway Patrol, and Sidney Department of Fire and Emergency Services.

The investigation is ongoing, and anyone with any information about the situation is asked to contact the Sidney Police Department at 937-498-2351 call or Crime Stoppers at 937-492-8477.