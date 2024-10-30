Kasi Services celebrates opening new office

Kalob Cavanaugh, left, looks on as his wife Kelsey cuts the ribbon celebrating the opening of the new Kasi Services office on West Franklin Street in Troy along with their family and the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce and its ambassadors on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Kathleen Leese | For Miami Valley Today

By Kathleen Leese

For Miami Valley Today

TROY — Kalob Cavanaugh is excited to give back to the community that gave so much to him as a child, as he and his wife, Kelsey, celebrated the opening of their Kasi Services’ office, located on 121 W. Franklin St., during a ribbon cutting held on Tuesday, Oct. 29.

Cavanaugh said the success of his commercial cleaning company is even more special when he remembers how he grew up and it makes him even more determined to give back to Troy and its residents and businesses. He said he was raised by his grandmother, Betty Cavanaugh, now a West Virginia resident, who raised a total of six children after raising her own family.

He calls his grandmother his inspiration, noting, “We grew up really, really poor.”

Cavanaugh said that as a child, Partners in Hope made a lot of Christmases possible for he and his siblings and that Habitat for Humanity made a home for their family possible. Now as a businessman himself, he is giving back to non-profit organizations through his company. Every month, Kasi Services is picking two non-profits and presenting them with a check based on their needs.

The company grew out of a need for a commercial cleaner locally. Cavanaugh was a county employee and county officials could not find “good cleaners” to provide services. He decided to respond to that need and built his company from there. Cavanaugh now has a staff of 13 employees who clean physician and attorney offices, large manufacturing companies, such as Piqua Steel, as well as the Bureau of Motor Vehicles, and other locations. Kasi Services also works with real estate companies to provide for their cleaning needs.

“I have 37 contracts,” Cavanaugh said. “(We) have 150 five-star reviews.” The business also offers assistance with chemical spills, post construction cleaning, pressure washing, warehouse cleaning and more. They offer free consultations.

Cavanaugh said one thing that has really helped develop his business is the Troy Area Chamber of Commerce.

“The best thing I ever did was join the Chamber of Commerce,” he said, noting they have helped him grow his business and he is now an ambassador for the chamber.

Cavanaugh and his wife Kelsey, who works full-time at SEW-Eurodrive in Troy, are also busy with their five children, including Baylee, 17; Tyler, 15, Lyllyan, 13; Greyson, 11; and Kai, 8. He also serves with various organizations in Troy including the Troy Recreation Board.

Cavanaugh said he is not one to sit in the office, often working alongside his employees. He wants them to succeed, noting that he was a “high school dropout” who went back and got his GED. He would like to hire more employees and is offering $15 per hour, which he said is above the average pay for cleaning jobs.

Cavanaugh is looking forward to serving the Troy area and hopes those in need of cleaning services will reach out to Kasi Services.

To learn more about Kasi Services visit www.kasiservices.com or call 937-418-6843.