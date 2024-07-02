Kendell appointed to the municipal court

Kendell

COLUMBUS—Ohio Governor Mike DeWine today announced the appointment of Anthony Kendell to the Miami County Municipal Court.

Kendell, of Piqua, will assume office on July 22, and will be taking the seat formerly held by Judge Gary Nasal, who retired. He will serve the remainder of the unfinished term and will need to run for election in Nov. 2025 to retain the seat.

Kendell began his law career as a law clerk for Montgomery County Municipal Court Judge Alice McCollum and later became a law clerk for the Miami County Prosecutor’s Office from 1993 to 1996. In 1996, he became an assistant prosecuting attorney for Miami County and later became the first assistant prosecuting attorney from 2011 to 2013. He also served as prosecutor for the city of Tipp City from 2000 to 2011.

Since 2013, Kendell has served as the prosecuting attorney for Miami County.

In 1985, Kendell graduated from Edison State Community College with an associates of science degree in engineering. He received a bachelor’s degree in economics and economic theory from Wright State University in 1991. In 1996, he received his juris doctor from the University of Dayton School of Law.

Kendell is a member of the Miami County Bar Association, Ohio Prosecuting Attorneys Association, and the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 58. In his community, Kendell is a member of the Grace Baptist Church and Friends for Riverside. He also served in the 178th TAC Fighter Group of the Ohio Air National Guard from 1982 to 1988.