Kimmel, Burgh, Long qualify for state cross country meet

TROY — Three Miami County runners will finish their season at the state cross country meet next Saturday at Fortress Obetz.

Tippecanoe’s Landon Kimmel and Piqua’s Noah Burgh advanced in Division I, while Covington Asher Long was the D-III regional champion to earn a return trip to state.

BOYS

Division I

Kimmel, a freshman, turned in another performance by finishing fourth in 15:46.0 to lead Tippecanoe to an 11th-place finish.

The fact that he was disappointed with his race just reflects on how talented and how high his expectations are, which is not a bad things.

“I feel like I wasn’t properly nutritionalized for the race,” Kimmel said. “I am not (happy with his race or time). For sure, it will be motivation (for the state meet next week). My goal is to run under 15 (minutes) flat.”

The rest of the Tipp runners included Kalib Tolle, 59th, 17:10.5; Ethan Berning, 69, 17:21.6; Will Hept, 78, 17:31.3; Luke Schwieterman, 93, 17:46.4; Dimitri Hartman, 121, 18:27.0 and Elliot Murray, 130, 18:51.,3.

Burgh made a year’s wait worth it, as the sophomore finished 21st in 16:25.4 to earn a state berth.

“I really thought I could make it last year,” Burgh said. “The weather conditions weren’t ideal, especially for a runner of my caliber and it just didn’t go the way I planned. This is something I have been trying to do since I got in high school (to qualify for state). It feels great.”

Burgh had a plan and executed it to perfection.

“I went out a lot faster than I normally would,” Burgh said. “I knew I shouldn’t go out that fast, but I had to. To make sure I didn’t get caught in traffic behind a bunch of runners. I went out in the top six. I knew I was going to lose spots as the race went on, but I knew I was in good enough position to still make it.

“I was right where I needed to be the whole race. My goal is to be in the top 50 at state.”

Troy’s Luke Plaisier finished 57th in 17:09.5.

Division II

The Milton-Union boys finished 12th as team.

Milton-Union runners included Ty Furlong, 44, 18:05.0; John Ritchey, 62, 18:27.4; Jacob Grube, 76, 18:50.3; Chase Parson, 88, 19:17.7; Liam Hartley, 102, 20:26.7; Andrew Oaks, 105, 20:58.2 and Tyler Shoemaker, 106, 21:37.7.

For Bethel, Austin Hawkins was 58th in 18:24.0 and Kade Schwiekhardt was 68th in 18:32.4.

Miami East’s Andrew Crane was 75th in 18:41.2.

Division III

Long turned in an impressive performance for Covington, winning the race by more than 20 seconds.

He crossed the line in 16:05.4 to lead Covington to a sixth-place finish as a team.

“I went out faster than I normally would,” Long said. “I thought there would be a bigger pack running with me. It is just good to see some of my friends qualify for state as well.”

It is his second year running at Fortress Obetz.

“I guess my main goal is still All-Ohio (top 30),” Long said. “Having been over there last year is going to help a lot. I have run the course before and I can put a game plan together.”

Other Covington runners were Calub Hembree, 44, 18:07.5; Beck Wilson, 51, 18:14.1; Tanner Palsgrove, 56, 18:26.1; Caleb Ryman, 57, 18:26.8; Preston King, 72, 18:47.3 and Mic Barhorst, 73, 18:48.7.

Bradford’s Owen Canan finished 31st in 17:38.6.

GIRLS

Division I

The Troy girls cross country team finished 17th as a team.

Troy runners included Millie Peltier, 66, 20:45.0; Fiona Battle, 93, 21:35.3; Ashley Kyle, 105, 22:09.1; Brooke Davis, 112, 22:29.5; Isabel Westerheide, 113, 22:30.8; Lily Zimmerman, 115, 22:35.7; and Hallie Frigge, 122, 23:06.7.

Division II

The Tippecanoe girls cross country team finished sixth as a team.

Tipp runners included Isa Ramos, 20, 20:32.9; Morgan Collins, 23, 10:40.1; Libby Krebs, 33, 20:53.9; Katelyn Beeson, 34, 20:54.9; Gracie Wead, 63, 22:35.6; Lauren Anderson, 69, 22:57.9; and Leah Muhlkamp, 72, 23:18.6.

Division III

Three Miami County runners competed in the race.

For Covington, Elyza Long was 30th in 21:08.2 and Johanna Welborn was 38th in 21:53.3.

For Milton-Union, Savanna Smith was 34th in 21:16.4.

You can reach Sports Editor Rob Kiser at [email protected]