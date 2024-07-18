Laber of Love offers pet memorial plaques

SIDNEY — Laber of Love Pet Rescue is celebrating National Pet Memorial Day, on Sept. 8, with the offering of memorial signs for past pets.

Purchase a custom sign for a past pet that will be displayed in the Pet Memorial Garden on the greenspace of Gay Smith/Associates in downtown Sidney for an entire week staring the morning of Saturday, Sept. 7.

Each custom sign is a donation of $25 to their fospice care mission. Deadline to order a sign is Friday, Aug, 23. To order, click support at the top of www.laberoflovepetrescue.com.

The mission of Laber of Love Pet Rescue is to provide hospice care to older shelter pets or those with untreatable medical conditions that find themselves without a family; to allow these pets to live out the remainder of their lives with love, dignity, and comfort by providing a safe home and necessary medical care; and to provide education to the public regarding the care of these pets.