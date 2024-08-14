Lighthouse Cafe employee receives Community Hero Award

Upper Valley Medical Center EMS Coordinator Mark Senseman, left to right, poses with Adam Sargent, and Donald McConnaughey after Sargent was presented with a Community Hero Award at the Lighthouse Cafe on Wednesday morning, Aug. 14, for lifesaving actions he took to help McConnaughey in July. Carly Rose | Miami Valley Today

By Carly Rose

PIQUA — A Community Hero Award was presented to a civilian on Wednesday morning at the Lighthouse Cafe for actions he took that helped save another person’s life in July at the cafe.

Upper Valley Medical Center EMS Coordinator Mark Senseman presented Lighthouse Cafe employee Adam Sargent, of Piqua, with a Community Hero Award that is given out to people who are not first responders. The award was presented to Sargent for recognizing the life-threatening situation and taking action.

“Adam jumped in and started emergency care, and that’s really important because the fact is, in the 45 years I’ve been in emergency medicine, it is the people who survive, the people who do well, are the people who had a First Responder who jumped in before the ambulance arrived, it makes a really big difference,” said Senseman. “If you don’t know CPR, learn CPR, it’s that important.”

“We are glad to be here today, Adam, thank you for for what you did,” said Senseman.

There was a small gathering of people present on Wednesday morning at Lighthouse Cafe when the award was presented. Senseman and Sargent happily greeted one another and posed for photos at the end of the ceremony.