Lincoln Center to hold back-to-school bash

TROY — The Lincoln Community Center will host the Back-to-School Bash on Sunday, Aug. 18 from 1-4 p.m. at 110 Ash St.

It is a sight to behold to see 500 kids pick up their community-donated school supplies, get haircuts, and be able to access city and county services that families need to help kids be successful in school.

Thousands of dollars and school supplies have been donated, and many volunteers have sorted, packed, and prepared bags. The event includes lunch (donated by LaFeista and Troy Kroger) and, will feature local sheriff’s office on the grill, as well as police, fire, and Troy City Schools administrators engaging with families.

The center is proud of the caring community and its advocacy for children and education. Celebrate with them for a chance to get free book bags, haircuts, health screenings, and more.