Local events and meetings

Move to Amend December Meeting

Move to Amend Miami County will finish its fall guest speaker series on Wednesday, Dec. 7, starting at 6 p.m. The meeting will be held at the Piqua Public Library, located at 116 W. High St. The guest speaker will be Stephenie Rostron, director fo the Piqua Public Library.

The public is invited to attend, meet the guest speaker, and learn about the movement to create a “vibrant democracy that is genuinely accountable to the people,” according to a press release.

For more information, contact [email protected] or visit www.movetoamend.org.

Operation Veteran & Caregiver Support Events

Veterans and their caregivers can attend their monthly Muster & Mingle event from 5 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Nov. 30, at the Tipp Center located at 855 N. Third St. This event will be an open mic night and a potluck party. The meat will be provided so it’s suggested to bring side dishes.

All veterans and their families are invited to their December Muster & Mingle event from 1 to 4 p.m. on Dec. 17 at the Tipp Center as well. Santa will be there along with music, sweets, and gifts for the children.

Tipp City American Legion Post 586 Meals

On Monday, Nov. 28, starting at 6 p.m., the post will be serving soft tacos with rice and beans along with cookies for $6.

They will be serving a goulash meal including garlic bread for $6 starting at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 1.

Friday, Dec. 2 will feature their monthly fish and chicken fry. The meal includes a choice of fried fish, chicken, chunks, or both for $10. The meal also includes french fries, hush puppies, coleslaw, and dessert. The meal starts at 6 p.m.

Then, they will be having their weekly Sunday breakfast on Dec. 4, from 8 to 11 a.m. The breakfast meal will feature eggs, pancakes, waffles, bacon, sausage, potatoes, biscuits, gravy, toast, coffee, and juice. The cost of the meal is $9.

The Legion Post is located at 377 N. Third St. with parking located in the back of the building. The meals are open to the public.