Local libraries offers programming, gathering space

Guadalupe Oey-Langen prepares to solder parts during a soldering class hosted by the Troy-Miami County Public Library’s Maker Lab in February 2024. Elijah Holt, son of Katie and Nik Holt, of Piqua, left, gets to pie Piqua City Schools Superintendent Dwayne Thompson in the face after his ticket was drawn at the Piqua Public Library’s End of Summer Reading Carnival in August 2023. Miami Valley Today file photo Courtesy photo

By Amantha Garpiel

For Miami Valley Today

MIAMI COUNTY — Local libraries in Miami County feature a variety of weekly and monthly programs to give residents enrichment and connection to their local communities.

Piqua Public Library

Location: 116 W. High St., Piqua

Phone: 937-773-6753

Website: www.piqualibrary.org

Hours: Mondays and Wednesdays 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesdays and Thursdays 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Fridays 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.; Saturdays 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.

The Piqua Community Farmer’s Market, organized by Mainstreet Piqua, is held in front of the Piqua Library every Thursday from 3 to 6 p.m. It runs from May 23 through Sept. 26 and has numerous vendors with goods ranging from fresh produce to homemade crafts.

Weekly programs at the Piqua Public Library include:

• On Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m., the library hosts Story Time. Children ages 0-2 and their parents/guardians come spend time reading and listening to board books, music and movement. The program is hosted in the Children’s Department and is a great chance to socialize and learn with your little ones.

• Every Thursday, from 10:30 to 11 a.m., children ages 3-5 and a parent or guardian are invited to the Children’s Department for Story Time, a program that includes stories, crafts and play time.

Both Story Time programs are suspended during Summer Reading Club. Children registered for Summer Reading Club can join Family Stories on Tuesdays from 10:30 to 11 a.m. in the Children’s Department.

*For Children’s Department programs that require registration, call 937-773-6753, ext. 210 or email [email protected].

Monthly programs include:

• Portals to Piqua’s Past: The second Wednesday of each month at 5:30 p.m. adults are invited to learn about historical events that took place in Piqua. Led by Jim Oda, the group meets in the first floor Louis Room.

• The Page Turner’s Book Club: Meets the second Thursday of each month from 10:30 to 11:30 a.m. June’s book is “Chicken Sisters” by KJ Dell’Antonia.

• The Mystery Mayhem Book Club: Meets on the first Thursday of each month from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. in the Founder’s Room on the second floor of the library. June’s book is “And Then There Were None” by Agatha Christie and July’s book is “The Only One Left” by Riley Sager.

• Novels at Night with Angie Book Club: This is a fun and relaxed reading group which meets every third Wednesday of the month from 7 to 8 p.m. in the first floor Louis Room. June’s book is “The Seed Keeper” by Diane Wilson. July’s book is “The World Played Chess” by Robert Dugoni.

• Tech Time: the library hosts two monthly tech programs aimed to increase digital literacy amongst seniors in the community. The program meets on the second Friday and the fourth Wednesday.

• Adult Paint Night: the library is hosting Adult Paint Nights on the fourth Thursday of each month from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Registration is required for this adult-only program and space is limited to 10 participants.

Additional programs include:

• The summer reading program is returning starting on June 3 for all ages.

• The Miami County Park District will present a program and activities based on nature every Tuesday in June and July from 2 to 3 p.m.

For more programs and further information visit https://www.piqualibrary.org/events.

Troy-Miami County Public Library

Location: 419 W. Main St., Troy

Phone: 937-339-0502

Website: www.tmcpl.org

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.; and Sunday, closed.

• The Troy-Miami County Public Library’s mission is to provide opportunities to enrich, empower, educate and entertain Miami County residents.

• Local History Library,100 W. Main St., Troy. 10 a.m.-7 p.m. Monday and Wednesday; 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday, Friday

Both TMCPL and the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library host over 900 programs a year. The best place to find program information is via social media or through website: https://www.tmcpl.org/libcal

• The library established its new Maker Lab in 2023, which is located on the second floor of the Hobart Government Center, 510 W. Water St., Troy. The Maker Lab provides a free work space for library patrons to use, as well as access to a wide variety of machines, ranging from 3D printers, CNC routers and a laser engraver/cutter to sewing machines, large format paper printers and embroidery machines. For more information or reserve equipment, visit www.tmcpl.org.

Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library

Location: 12 N. Main St., Pleasant Hill

Phone: 937-676-2731

Website: www.tmcpl.org

Hours: Monday and Thursday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, Wednesday, and Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and closed on Sunday.

The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library is a branch of the Troy-Miami County Library, is located in Pleasant Hill, and serves the village, as well as Newton Township.

The library offers study and meeting space, computers, limited print services, programming for all ages, and much more. Print, digital, and audiovisual materials are available, along with nontraditional items like cake pans and puzzles.

The DIY Center includes a Cricut machine, silk screen kit, button makers, 3D printer and sewing machines.

The Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library was established following a bequest by Pleasant Hill native Ellie Wampler who passed away in 1952. Wampler donated her home to be used as a public library with income for the operation of the library provided by funds generated by farmland also bequeathed by Wampler. Ohio law prevented the establishment of a new public library district and income from the farm was insufficient, so the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library board contracted with the Troy-Miami County Public Library to establish the library, which opened in April 1957.

• Join the Oakes-Beitman Memorial Library on Monday at 10 a.m. for Summer Story Times June 10 through July 29 This is a story time for all ages and abilities. The library encourages all who attend to engage with books, songs and rhymes in whatever way they feel. This is a perfect bonding time for littles and their favorite adult to participate in! No registration is needed for this program. Recommended for ages 5 and under.

• Join the STEAM Lab Summer Adventure on Wednesdays from 10 to 11 a.m. from June 12 to August 7. Weekly adventures include hands-on experiments and projects that explore Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, or Math with Lisa! No registration is needed for this program. Perfect for elementary students in grades K-5.

• Tweencraft: Meets Wednesdays 3 to 4 p.m. from June 12 to July 31 with no meeting on June 19. Create, make, and laugh while building new friendships at the library this summer! All supplies will be provided. No registration is needed for this program. For school-aged kids and tweens in grades 3-8.

• Tech Help is available Fridays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Patrons can bring in their tablet, phone or laptop for assistance. Registration is required. Register at https://www.tmcpl.org/libcal.

Tipp City Public Library

Location: 11 E. Main St., Tipp City

Phone: 937-667-3826

Website: www.tippcitylibrary.org

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; and Sunday, closed.

The mission of the Tipp City Public Library is to preserve knowledge, provide information and enrich the community.

• Teens (Grades 6-12):

Anime club meets once monthly. June’s meeting will be on June 20 from 3:30-5 p.m.. Please see the website for future dates.

Dungeons & Dragons for Beginners Club meets monthly beginning in July. July’s meeting will be held on July 20 from 1- 4 p.m.

•Adults (18+):

Bridge for all skill levels every Monday starting at 1:00 p.m..

Mahjong every Tuesday starting at 1:00 p.m.

Yoga in the alley every Tuesday from 9:30 – 10:30 a.m.

Bring Your Own Device Tech Help every Monday from 11:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m.

The Tipp City Public Library also has four book clubs that meet monthly.

Page Turners is a book club that covers a wide variety of topics but centers around important stories and themes to spark discussion. June’s Page Turner’s Book Club meets on June 24 from 7 – 8 p.m.

Mystery Lovers is a book club that focuses on thrilling mystery stories. June’s Mystery Lovers meeting is on June 10 from 7 – 8 p.m..

Read Between the Wines is a seasonal summer book club that centers around light/fun reads. June’s Read Between the Wines meets on June 12 from 7 – 8 p.m. – The newest book club is all about Fantasy and is called Flights of Fantasy. June’s Flights of Fantasy meeting is on June 15 from 10:30 – 11:30 a.m.

•Children: Their children’s programming rotates but we do offer seasonal story times. The summer story time schedule is as follows: Baby Cuddle Time on June 10, 24, July 8 and 22 from 10:30-11 a.m. Toddler Tales on June 12, 26, July 10 and 24 from 10:30-11:15 a.m. Preschool Storytime is on June 13, 27, July 11 and 25 from 10:30 -11:15 a.m.

Milton-Union Public Library

Location: 560 S. Main St., West Milton, Ohio

Phone: 937-698-5515

Website: www.mupubliclibrary.org

Hours: Monday-Thursday, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Friday and Saturday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The Milton-Union Public Library exists primarily to serve the library needs of the Milton-Union community and, more generally, those of all Ohio residents. The Library endeavors to provide free and equal access to its materials regardless of a library user’s age, race, sex, religion, national origin, ancestry, or social or political views. Materials are selected for the collection on the basis of the informational, educational and entertainment interests and needs of the general library community. Every attempt is made to provide materials representing a variety of points of view. It is the Library’s particular responsibility to safeguard the rights of its users to free expression and unrestricted access to ideas regardless of the partisan or doctrinal disapproval of others. Materials are excluded from the Library’s collection only in the circumstance that the Board of Trustees has ruled them injurious to the Library’s users.

Monthly Programs:

Every Tuesday, starting at 11a.m., Ms. Evelyn runs Tiny Tots for children under the age of 4 years old. During this program, toddlers will learn everything from colors and shapes to interacting with others through a combination of stories, crafts and activities.

Every Wednesday, starting at 10:30am, Ms. Evelyn runs Story Hour for children ages 4 and 5 years old. During Story Hour, children will learn new words and skills through a combination of songs and dance, stories, crafts, and etc.

The library currently has four monthly book clubs that are geared for adults.

The Evening Book Club meets every second Thursday of the month at 6:30 p.m.

The High Nooners Book Club meets every third Thursday of the month at 12 p.m.

Just a Little Inspiration Book Club meets every fourth Wednesday of the month at 1 p.m.

The Murder Mystery Book Club meets every first Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.

Copies of the chosen novels can be found and checked-out at the library in regular print, large print and audio books. These book clubs are open to the public and are always searching for new members.

Peter, the library’s tech trainer, is at the library every Tuesday from noon to 6 p.m. to assist those who are having tech issues. He can help go over your device, the internet, any apps and other topics. Registration is preferred but walk-ins are always welcome.

Every third Thursday, starting at 6:30 p.m., Staci hosts Bingo for Books for adults. Adults are welcome to join to play a few rounds of Bingo for the chance to win a book! Registration is required to attend.

Every second Tuesday, starting at 6 p.m., Katie hosts Pinterest Craft of the Month for adults. Every month, there will be a new craft for adults to create. All materials are provided and registration is required.

Bradford Public Library

Location: 138 E. Main St., Bradford

Phone: 937-448-2612

Website: www.bradfordpubliclibrary.org

Hours: Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Wednesday, closed; Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Friday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, closed.

The Mission of the Bradford Public Library is to be a center of lifelong learning through our collection, technology and historical materials.

The Bradford Public Library provides information and resources in printed, audio, electronic, and visual formats along with computer and mobile device Internet and WiFi access, two study rooms, a historical room, community room, and special programs/events for patrons and the public throughout Darke and Miami counties and the Miami Valley region.

•Registrations for Summer Reading are available now in the library, for all ages and everyone can start reading as soon as they sign up. Registrations will be available through June 29.

• Preschool Story Hour: meets every Tuesday from 11 a.m. to noon. This program is for kids aged 3 to those not yet in Kindergarten. Registration is required, call or visit the library to sign up.

• Terrific Tuesdays for Preschoolers: meets on the first Tuesday of each month from 2 to 3 p.m. Join the library for a differently themed activity each month.

• Terrific Tuesdays for grades K-5: meets on the second Tuesday of each month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Join the library for after school snacks and activities.

• Terrific Tuesdays for Teens: meets on the third Tuesday of each month from 3:30 to 4:30 p.m. Join the library for after school snacks and activities.

• Terrific Tuesday Family Nights: meets on the fourth Tuesday of each month from 6 to 7 p.m. for a different themed activity each month.

• The Sisters in Spirit will meet the second and fourth Monday of each month from 10 to 11 a.m.

• Senior Citizens are welcome to attend the Bradford Senior Citizens club in the Science Fiction area of the library on the second and fourth Thursday to play cards and socialize from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m.

• Adults are invited to play Bingo on the third Thursday of every month from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m., free to play.

• The Nifty Needlers group meets on the first Thursday of each month from 6 to 8 p.m. This informal group is open to anyone who enjoys fiber arts of all kinds. Bring along your quilting, embroidery, knitting, crochet, cross stitch or other sewing projects for some inspiration and motivation. All ages are welcome!

J.R. Clarke Public Library

Address: 102 E. Spring St., Covington

Phone: 937-473-2226

Website: www.jrclarkelibrary.org

Email: [email protected]

Hours: Monday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Tuesday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Wednesday, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m.; Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Friday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; Saturday, 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Sunday, closed.

The mission of the J. R. Clarke Public Library is to provide a broad range of library materials and services to meet the educational, cultural and recreational needs of the public and encourage lifelong learning within the community, according to the J. R. Clarke Public Library’s website.

The J. R. Clarke Public Library has been serving the village of Covington and the local area since 1917. The J. R. Clarke Public Library of Covington was first known as the Covington-Newberry Township School and Public Library. Its first location was in the Newberry Township building located on the corner of Wright and Pearl Streets in Covington. It later moved to a room in the elementary school building, remaining there until 1950. The library later moved to 212 Walnut St. in Covington, which was made available by Mr. and Mrs. J. R. Clarke, former Covington residents. Mr. Clarke was a former state librarian. After extensive remodeling, it was named the J. R. Clarke Public Library and was dedicated in 1950.

The J. R. Clarke Public Library provides an auditorium and meeting room for public and library use. For guidelines, visit www.jrclarkelibrary.org or call 937-473-2226.

The library has four Early Literacy Station computers, which are located in the children’s area. The computers specialize in educational games and activities for preschool children, as well as elementary school age children. The internet is not available on Early Literacy Stations.

The library also has an Ellison Die Cut Machine with 59 designs. The designs are available to the public. Bring in your paper, and a staff member will cut the designs for you. Please call ahead and allow a couple of days for the designs to be cut if you need a large quantity.

The J. R. Clarke Public Library will deliver and pick up books to home-bound individuals who are unable to come to the library. This pertains primarily to elderly patrons living in the Covington area. If you would like to have books delivered to your home, you must call the library and make this request. The library reserves the right to limit this service to those individuals they are certain are unable to visit the library and live within the Covington area.

The staff of the J. R. Clarke Public Library also selects and delivers books to the Covington Elementary classrooms eight times during the school year. Teachers may email book requests to the library. The library will honor the requests as closely as possible. Teachers may request any number of books. Usually between 25 to 40 books are delivered to each classroom.

In regard to the library’s microfilm reader and printer, the library has the Miami County Census from 1820 through 1900 on microfilm. All Covington High School Yearbooks from 1950 to 2019 are available for use on the Microfilm Reader/Printer. The library has the Stillwater Valley Advertiser from July 1926 through December 2000 on microfilm. The microfilm reader/printer is available in the J.R. Clarke Library’s local history/reference room.

• The J. R. Clarke Public Library offers a story time for children 3 to 5 years of age. Story time includes several activities geared for preschool aged children. It is an excellent way to prepare a preschool child for kindergarten. Their story time director has a degree in education and has taught several years in elementary school. Story Time is held on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. and at 10:30 a.m. This may vary depending on total enrollment. Registration is required. Please inquire at the desk for registration information, or call the library for more information at 937-473-2226.

The library has an additional wide variety of activities and services available to the Covington community from reading programs to wellness checks and free computer use. For more details, visit www.jrclarkelibrary.org or call 937-473-2226.